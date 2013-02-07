* European earnings forecasts to fall further
* Spain more vulnerable to earnings downgrades
* Shares to more closely follow earnings performance
LONDON, Feb 7 A fresh wave of cuts to European
company profit forecasts is on its way but will leave firms well
placed to outperform later in the year -- potentially boosting
stock market returns.
By tempering analyst expectations, companies, many of which
look attractive against long-term valuations, will be better
placed to beat them in the coming quarters. In turn, this could
fuel stock market performance after several quarters in which
macroeconomic uncertainty has been the main driver.
Consensus earnings growth forecasts for European companies
in 2013 have already been cut from more than 12 percent in
October to about 9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The number is set to fall further to about 5-6 percent after
the announcement of the latest results and outlooks from more
companies, reflecting the slow or negative growth expected in
most European economies, analysts said.
But the pace of downgrades is slowing and signs of an
(albeit slow) economic recovery, backed by central bank
stimulus, means steep cuts seen last year are unlikely to be
repeated, analysts said.
According to industry data, the earnings revision ratio for
2013, which measures the percentage of upgrades against
downgrades, bottomed in October at 30 percent upgrades to 70
percent downgrades, before rising to 36/64 as the pace of
downgrades slowed.
"We saw a brutal earnings downgrade cycle last year, but the
pace is starting to slow. Once investors start getting more
comfortable with the earnings outlook, they will have more
confidence in valuations, which are still undemanding despite
recent increases," HSBC Securities analyst Robert Parkes said.
After the latest cuts, expectations could be back to
attainable levels, enabling firms to beat forecasts and leaving
earnings as a potential driver for equity gains later this year.
Analysts said earnings would lend fundamental support to a
stocks rally that has so far been largely driven by positive
reaction to central bank actions, such as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's liquidity measures and the European Central Bank's
pledge to save the euro.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index surged 10 percent
between mid-November and early January, but the rally has since
run out of steam around 23-month highs as investors wait for
fresh catalysts, which could come from earnings.
"We are optimistic that we will see earnings growth of 5 to
6 percent in 2013," said Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC
Asset Management, which manages 62 billion euros ($85 billion).
"Probably we will leave negative growth territory in Europe
in the second half. We are now in an environment in which you
can more easily expand margins," he said.
MORE VULNERABLE
Estimates show variations on the country level. Earnings for
German firms are forecast to be broadly flat this year after a
likely rise of around 14 percent in 2012, while in Spain, where
profits halved last year, a 60 percent rebound is predicted.
However, Spain risks a steep cut in estimates as the
highly-indebted country faces structural challenges and the
still poor economic outlook for the country could hurt
companies.
On a sectoral basis, telecoms and utilities, which are
highly regulated and cannot easily control pricing and margins,
are seen as more vulnerable to earnings downgrades.
Analysts said earnings estimates based on company
fundamentals would continue to be downgraded until mid-2013,
although more slowly, before the revision ratio improves further
in the second half with an economic recovery in Europe.
"Revision ratios tend to start recovering when we begin to
see green shoots of a recovery. It is unlikely we will start to
see the revision ratio in Europe rise until the second quarter,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
Although earnings forecasts are still being downgraded,
estimates are falling just about 0.05 percent month-on-month,
against a drop rate of 0.7 percent around June.
The end of the steep downgrades could help rebuild the
traditionally strong positive correlation between earnings and
equity performance, which had broken in the past quarters as
major macroeconomic factors such as fear of a euro zone break-up
and dwindling U.S. growth dominated the market.
"For several quarters, we have seen earnings moving up and
stocks going down," Didier Duret, global chief investment
officer at ABN AMRO Private Banking, said.
"In 2013, we will probably see a reversal of the
relationship, with the market recording a good performance, but
the earnings lingering in the first two quarters before
recuperating in the second half."
