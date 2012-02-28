(Updates prices, Hungary c.bank, adds Romania bond)
* Hungary's c.bank keeps rates flat, forint stays up on day
* Hungarian yields dropped after rate cut discussion
* Zloty hits almost six-month high before ECB cash
* Shares in Poland's Kredyt Bank soar on takeover news
* Romania reopens 10-year USD bond, wants lower yield
By Marcin Goettig and Jason Hovet
WARSAW/PRAGUE, Feb 28 Shares in Poland's
Kredyt Bank soared as much as 18 percent on Tuesday on
news of a takeover by top euro zone lender Banco Santander
while Hungary's forint held onto gains after the
central bank left its key interest rates on hold.
The Polish zloty jumped to an almost six-month high and
other emerging European currencies were up ahead of the European
Central Bank's second liquidity injection on Wednesday which is
expected to improve appetite for riskier assets.
"It looks like the market is already investing funds it is
going to get tomorrow," said BRE Bank dealer Jakub Wiraszka.
"It is clear that at least some chunk of funds will be
allocated in riskier assets that also have growth potential.
That includes the zloty."
Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros of cheap funds on offer from the European Central Bank on
Wednesday, although forecasts vary widely.
The first liquidity injection in December fuelled a rally in
emerging European assets that has helped the forint and zloty
gain back about three-quarters of their more than 10 percent
falls in the 2011 in the wake of the euro zone crisis.
Spain's Santander said it will combine its Polish unit, Bank
Zachodni WBK, with Belgian KBC's Kredyt Bank
to create a business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion)
and tap growth in Europe's most resilient economy.
"Poland's banking sector still looks very attractive on the
backdrop of Europe," said Kamil Stolarski, Espirito Santo
analyst.
Shares of another Polish bank, Bank Millennium,
also jumped, fuelled by hopes that the bank's Portuguese parent
could also return to the idea of selling it.
Banks in the European Union's largest eastern economy
survived the financial crisis largely unscathed. But the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis has pushed some foreign parents to put up
assets for sale to boost capital.
Stocks indices in the region mostly rose. Budapest
was leading gains with a 0.6 percent increase, helped by a rise
of pharmaceutical company Richter after it announced
successful drug trial results.
RIPE FOR CORRECTION
JPMorgan said on Tuesday that it was moving to overweight
the zloty in its model portfolio and recommended a short
euro/zloty position with a target of 4.04.
"We believe that the positive fundamental story should
outweigh the pressure from rate cuts," it said.
By 1544 GMT, the zloty rose 0.5 percent to 4.14 to
the euro, while the Czech crown held on to the strong
side of 25 and Romania's leu added 0.2 percent.
Romania, hoping to take advantage of better market
conditions, reopened a 10-year U.S. dollar bond it sold last
month at a yield of 6.875 percent. It was guiding for 6.5
percent at the reopening, said a dealer familiar with the deal.
Hungary's central bank left its key interest rate on hold at
7 percent in line with expectations. Analysts expect a rate cut
later this year if the government signs a funding deal with the
International Monetary Fund and European Union.
The central bank said cautious policy remained justified and
that it had discussed the option of a cut after earlier hikes.
Bond yields dropped at the short end, steepening
the curve.
The forint cut some gains and was bid up 0.2 percent at 291
to the euro, off a session high of 289.6. The government has
said it will not lose access to EU cohesion funds next year as
recent new savings steps will enable the country to run a low
budget deficit.
The currency weakened on Monday after Moody's said the
European Commission's proposal to withold development funds to
Hungary could hurt the country's credit outlook.
Hungary said on Tuesday that it could push a dispute with
the EU over changes to the retirement age of judges all the way
to the European Court of Justice, underscoring the risk of
possible delays in launching talks on aid.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 24.909 24.915 +0.02% +2.55%
Polish zloty 4.142 4.162 +0.48% +7.79%
Hungarian forint 291.00 291.5 +0.17% +8.11%
Croatian kuna 7.571 7.579 +0.11% -0.73%
Romanian leu 4.347 4.355 +0.18% -0.6%
Serbian dinar 110.22 109.36 -0.78% -2.97%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR 0 basis points to 110bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR 0 basis points to +127bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +4 basis points to +205bps over bmk*
Polish treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -1 basis points to +445bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -3 basis points to +415bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -4 basis points to +370bps over bmk*
Hungarian treasury bonds
3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -28 basis points to +771bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -18 basis points to +783bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -15 basis points to +691bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1648 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1700 GMT.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All
emerging market news
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia
spot FX Latin America spot FX Other
news and reports World central bank news Economic Data
Guide Official rates Emerging Diary
Top events Diaries Diaries Index
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; writing by Marcin Goettig/Jason
Hovet; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Anna Willard/Catherine Evans)