* Lack of clarity over U.S. Fed keeps investors on edge
* Polish long-awaited switch tender fails to offer a spark
* In Prague, investors await Thursday's central bank meeting
WARSAW, Sept 25 Central European currencies were
stable on Wednesday after Poland's long-awaited bond switch
tender.
At 1453 GMT, the zloty was steady against the
euro, the forint was 0.1 percent weaker, while the Czech crown
was flat.
Analysts said uncertainty over what course of action the
U.S. Federal Reserve would take weighed on markets, alongside
concerns over a potential government shutdown in
Washington.
"Investors are tired and they are confused, so markets are
stable and boring, frankly. There are too many risks ahead,"
said a strategist at a London-based hedge fund.
Warsaw's switch tender, the first since June, brought few,
if any, surprises.
Poland sold 1.81 billion zlotys ($577 million) worth of
floating-coupon bonds maturing in January 2019 and 1.97 billion
zlotys in fixed-rate bonds due October 2023.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision last week to
keep its stimulus programmes has bolstered emerging markets
where investors have channelled much of the cheap U.S. cash.
"It seems that sentiment should be positive in the near
term, the Fed is not scaling back if stimulus yet," said
Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at Pekao Bank.
Market participants are also looking to a Czech central bank
meeting on Thursday. With interest rates close to zero,
policymakers are mulling intervening against the currency to
further ease policy.
Recent statements of the Czech central bank's board members
suggest the vote could be very close but Ceska Sporitelna bank
said earlier on Wednesday it was leaning toward the opinion that
the intervention would not happen.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1453 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2013
Czech crown 25.878 25.874 -0.02% -3.21%
Hungarian forint 299.600 299.170 -0.14% -2.88%
Polish zloty 4.215 4.213 -0.05% -3.34%
Romanian leu 4.464 4.470 +0.13% -0.47%
Croatian kuna 7.615 7.614 -0.02% -0.84%
Serbian dinar 114.570 114.570 0.00% -1.98%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2013
Prague 963.12 962.02 +0.11% -7.28%
Budapest 18733.82 18389.32 +1.87% +3.08%
Warsaw 2407.54 2393.06 +0.61% -6.79%
Bucharest 6020.12 5916.44 +1.75% +16.91%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.252 -0.003 +6bps -1bps
5-year 1.192 -0.019 +34bps -3bps
10-year 2.413 -0.012 +57bps -1bps
Hungary
3-year 4.580 -0.140 +423bps -16bps
5-year 5.120 -0.190 +427bps -20bps
10-year 5.700 -0.200 +385bps -19bps
Poland
2-year 3.160 -0.130 +297bps -14bps
5-year 3.600 -0.190 +275bps -20bps
10-year 4.230 -0.190 +238bps -18bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.460 0.480 0.510 0.45
Hungary 3.330 3.340 3.430 3.59
Poland 2.765 2.860 2.990 2.67
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Karolina Slowikowska;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)