* Crown drops as victory of Czech Social Democrats slim
* Other CEE assets flat, Hungarian cbank meeting watched
By Karolina Slowikowska and Sandor Peto
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Oct 28 The crown dipped on
Monday after weekend elections in the Czech Republic are
expected to lead to messy coalition talks, while other Central
European assets were treading water.
Czech markets were closed for a holiday, but in
international trade the crown shed 0.1 percent to the
euro after a slim election victory of the centre-left Social
Democrats, sparking a power struggle within the party.
The party won 20.5 percent of the vote, the lowest vote
tally for an election winner in the country's post-communist
history.
That outcome could help shares like energy group CEZ
, lender Komercni Banka and telecoms group
Telefonica Czech Republic, because it could ruin the
party's plans for new taxes on utilities.
But coalition negotiations may last for months and messy
talks could worry investors in Czech markets even though the
country has a long track record of political jitters.
"The Czech political situation looks like a mess. But then
again, it's been a mess for a while, so that's why few here are
trading it - for now anyway," said one London-based hedge-fund
strategist.
Other Central European assets also moved little ahead of a
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday
which is unlikely to change expectations that it would not taper
its bond buying programme before March, dealers said.
Cheap money from the Fed has buoyed assets in emerging
economies since last year, and Central European assets got
additional support from hopes for economic recovery in Europe.
The forint was flat against the euro ahead of a
meeting on Tuesday of the Hungarian central bank (NBH), which is
expected to cut its base rate by 20 basis points to 3.4 percent,
after near halving it since August 2012.
Commerzbank said in a note that currency volatility in
emerging economies had dropped to levels last seen before the
2008 global crisis, and the Fed's delay to taper stimulus could
encourage their central banks to cut interest rates.
"Let's watch Tuesday's (expected) NBH action (rate cut) and
tone for any signs of more aggressive cuts, the one main reason
we are holding on to our, admittedly challenging, long
zloty/forint recommendation," it added.
Poland's zloty, the Romanian leu and the
Serbian dinar firmed 0.1 percent against the euro.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1526 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2013
Czech crown 25.711 25.694 -0.07% -2.58%
Hungarian forint 292.160 292.220 +0.02% -0.41%
Polish zloty 4.180 4.182 +0.06% -2.54%
Romanian leu 4.438 4.442 +0.08% +0.10%
Croatian kuna 7.624 7.624 0.00% -0.96%
Serbian dinar 113.860 113.990 +0.11% -1.37%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2013
Prague 990.78 990.80 0.00% -4.61%
Budapest 18807.38 18849.45 -0.22% +3.49%
Warsaw 2559.24 2537.62 +0.85% -0.92%
Bucharest 5929.38 5974.10 -0.75% +15.14%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.241 -0.021 +5bps -3bps
5-year 1.120 -0.031 +35bps -2bps
10-year 2.354 +0.012 +60bps +2bps
Hungary
3-year 4.200 -0.020 +390bps -3bps
5-year 4.620 0.000 +385bps +1bps
10-year 5.360 0.000 +361bps 0bps
Poland
2-year 2.850 -0.130 +266bps -13bps
5-year 3.440 0.000 +267bps +1bps
10-year 4.140 0.000 +239bps 0bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.440 0.450 0.480 0.44
Hungary 3.155 3.170 3.260 3.54
Poland 2.750 2.790 2.850 2.66
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Karolina
Slowikowska/Sandor Peto)