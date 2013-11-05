* Romanian central bank cuts rates, space for more narrows
* Polish, Czech central banks meeting this week
* Telefonica CR shares fall after PPF deal
By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 5 The leu fell a touch on
Tuesday when the Romanian central bank cut interest rates to a
new record low, the first in a series rate setting meetings in
central Europe this week.
With rates across the region falling to record lows in the
past year, borrowing costs have likely reached or are near
bottom as economies look to re-gain some traction after slowing
in the wake of the euro zone crisis.
The space for Romania's central bank to cut interest rates
has narrowed but the bank could still use other tools to ease
monetary policy, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.
Markets will also look to a rate decision on Wednesday in
Poland, where rates are unlikely to go any lower, and on
Thursday in the Czech Republic, where the threat of currency
intervention as a tool to ease policy is weighing on the crown.
In the Czech Republic, data on Tuesday showed retail sales
rose by an annual 3.7 percent in September, in line with
forecasts.
BNP Paribas analysts said a recovery in consumption reduced
the chance of interventions by the central bank (CNB) to weaken
the crown. "The CNB is unlikely to initiate interventions," BNP
said. "This is the main premise for trading the CZK markets."
By 1413 GMT, the crown had dipped less than 0.1
percent to 25.827 to the euro, just off an October low, and the
leu was down 0.1 percent at 4.439.
The Polish zloty was flat while Hungary's forint
dipped 0.2 percent after outshining peers in earlier
trade as investors welcomed government measures that go part of
the way to unwinding the country's stock of foreign currency
loans.
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party said on Monday that Hungary
would use a temporary fix to help borrowers meet repayments on
such loans, steering clear for the time being of action that
could have hit the country's banks more drastically.
"It looks good at first glance and will probably soothe
tensions, although there is surely more to come at some point
down the line," a dealer said in Budapest.
Stocks in Budapest rose 0.2 percent.
The Prague stock index underperformed as shares of
Telefonica Czech Republic fell nearly 2 percent, nearer the
purchase price paid by investment group PFF.
Spain's Telefonica is selling a 65.9 percent stake in its
Czech at 305.60 crowns a share to investment group
PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man and
ranked at 106 in Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1515 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2013
Czech crown 25.827 25.817 -0.04% -3.02%
Hungarian forint 296.930 296.310 -0.21% -2.01%
Polish zloty 4.181 4.180 -0.02% -2.57%
Romanian leu 4.439 4.436 -0.07% +0.08%
Croatian kuna 7.618 7.618 0.00% -0.88%
Serbian dinar 113.940 113.950 +0.01% -1.44%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2013
Prague 1018.08 1026.29 -0.80% -1.99%
Budapest 19190.99 19148.65 +0.22% +5.60%
Warsaw 2529.50 2548.15 -0.73% -2.07%
Bucharest 6231.64 6186.41 +0.73% +21.01%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.268 +0.011 +12bps -2bps
5-year 1.135 +0.018 +43bps -3bps
10-year 2.365 -0.003 +65bps -3bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.460 0.470 0.490 0.44
Hungary 3.210 3.240 3.370 3.35
Poland 2.710 2.740 2.850 2.66
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
