* Hungarian assets down, court to deal with fx loans on Monday * Hungarian central bank seen cutting rates again next week * Templeton gets new term to manage $4.6 bln Romanian fund By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 21 Hungarian asset prices slipped on Friday before an expected cut in interest rates and a court proposal on lawsuits over foreign-currency loans. Emerging European currencies weakened against the euro. Hungary's main equity index eased 0.3 percent before recovering some ground. Other Central European markets gained. Bucharest's main index rose a quarter percent, after shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of the $4.6 billion investment fund. The Hungarian forint, Polish zloty and Czech crown were each 0.1 percent lower against the euro. The Romanian leu was flat. Hungarian government bonds eased. Budapest dealers said a proposal due on Monday from Hungary's top court, the Kuria, may weaken the country's assets. The proposal involve lawsuits against banks by Hungarians who took out foreign-currrency loans. "If the Kuria's proposal is very negative to banks, that could be bad to the forint," one currency dealer said. The court will outline a procedure for resolving claims related to the foreign currency loans. It will meet on Dec. 16 to discuss the proposal, which could deepen losses of Hungary's heavily taxed banks. Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base rate by 20 basis points to 3.2 percent on Tuesday in a move that may put further pressure on the forint. The bank has cut rates from 7 percent in August last year to help the economy. The Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last week, to make Czech exports more competitive and guard against deflation. The crown fell more than 5 percent after the move. Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Friday that third-quarter flash gross domestic product data show the country's struggling economy remains weak. "The preliminary data for the third quarter signal, at best, movement along the bottom," he told a conference. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1538 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.261 27.230 -0.11% -8.12% Hungarian forint 298.440 298.070 -0.12% -2.51% Polish zloty 4.199 4.196 -0.09% -2.99% Romanian leu 4.447 4.450 +0.06% -0.09% Croatian kuna 7.640 7.649 +0.12% -1.16% Serbian dinar 113.880 114.010 +0.11% -1.39% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1017.44 1012.45 +0.49% -2.05% Budapest 18546.87 18594.05 -0.25% +2.06% Warsaw 2589.60 2581.98 +0.30% +0.26% Bucharest 6197.32 6183.85 +0.22% +20.35% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.380 -0.032 +24bps -7bps 5-year 0.907 -0.018 +22bps -5bps 10-year 2.361 -0.005 +61bps -2bps Hungary 3-year 4.140 -0.010 +391bps -5bps 5-year 4.880 +0.300 +419bps +27bps 10-year 5.910 +0.080 +416bps +7bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.340 0.350 0.38 Hungary 3.100 3.150 3.280 3.35 Poland 2.680 2.700 2.800 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Larry King)