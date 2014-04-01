* PMIs show recovery slowing, currencies ease slightly * Slovenia's international bond sale draws strong demand * Slovenia 10-yr domestic bond yield falls to 42-month low By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 1 Slovenia, which narrowly escaped a bailout last year, led a rise of stocks and bonds in Central Europe on Tuesday after selling bonds worth 2 billion euros on the international market. The region's currencies, meanwhile, eased slightly after business surveys showed a slowdown in economic recovery in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The yield of Slovenia's domestic 10-year bonds dropped to 42-month lows at 3.576 percent, after the international bond issue drew heavy demand, worth 9.5 billion euros. Slovenia's budget deficit soared to almost 15 percent of economic output last year after it recapitalised its troubled banks without help from abroad. The deficit could shrink in 2014, but Slovenia's state debt could rise to around 80 percent of economic output this year, the level of Hungary, which has Central Europe's highest debt. Slovenia's blue chip SBI index reversed an early decline and rose by over 1 percent, boosted by the bond issue and driven by gains of the largest listed firm, drugs producer Krka. "The yield on the new bonds is relatively low so the issue was successful from that point of view," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest. "But the danger is that there will now be less pressure on the government to pursue the necessary reforms which include the reform of the national health system, reducing labour costs, rationalising the public sector and privatising state firms." Other stocks in the region rose after mild early falls, joining a rise in Western European bourses. Prague's main equity index firmed one percent, Budapest gained 0.7 percent and Warsaw rose 0.4 percent. Polish, Hungarian and Czech government bond yields dropped by a few basis points. CURRENCIES EASE Slovenia and other successor states of former Yugoslavia still struggle to cut deficits and a bloated state sector, while Central European states north of them have more stable finances. Relative stability and the prospect of a regional recovery have mostly protected assets against wobbles in other emerging economies in the past months, but the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine and its conflict with Russia has heightened concerns about the possible impact on markets. The worries have eased in the past two weeks, but analysts said they probably had a impact on business sentiment. All of the region's currencies eased about 0.1 percent against the euro, after Polish, Czech and Hungarian purchasing manager index (PMI) figures, which measure sentiment in manufacturing, showed a slowdown in economic recovery in March. The data, however, still showed the region's economies were growing. Dealers and analysts said the recovery could continue to give support to the region's currencies if the Ukrainian crisis did not escalate. "It is true: the PMIs retreated slightly, but that was not a huge surprise," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "Probably profit-taking (after gains in the past weeks) caused the currency easing rather than concern over the PMI figures." CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1704 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.459 27.446 -0.05% -0.46% Hungarian forint 307.260 307.120 -0.05% -3.35% Polish zloty 4.175 4.169 -0.15% -0.61% Romanian leu 4.461 4.458 -0.06% -0.02% Croatian kuna 7.649 7.644 -0.07% -0.41% Serbian dinar 115.400 115.270 -0.11% -0.78% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1016.78 1006.45 +1.03% +3.03% Budapest 17623.28 17529.99 +0.53% -3.88% Warsaw 2462.77 2462.47 +0.01% +2.43% Bucharest 6359.05 6323.74 +0.56% -1.84% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.339 -0.056 +15bps -8bps 5-year 1.117 -0.002 +47bps -2bps 10-year 2.209 -0.001 +63bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 4.550 +0.010 +429bps -1bps 5-year 4.780 -0.050 +413bps -7bps 10-year 5.550 -0.030 +397bps -4bps Poland 2-year 3.050 -0.010 +287bps -3bps 5-year 3.520 -0.030 +287bps -5bps 10-year 4.210 -0.010 +263bps -2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.390 0.500 0.37 Hungary 2.820 3.000 3.210 2.68 Poland 2.725 2.745 2.850 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Michal Janusz in Warsaw, Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Alison Williams)