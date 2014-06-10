* ECB moves make Central European assets more attractive
* Polish zloty also boosted by talk of joining euro zone
* Hungary set to announce May inflation data on Wednesday
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, June 10 The Polish zloty held at
around 14-month highs against the euro on Tuesday amid
expectations that recent monetary easing by the European Central
Bank will boost investors' appetite for Europe's emerging market
currencies.
With Polish interest rates likely to stay on hold for the
time being, investors sought to profit on diverging interest
rate paths in Poland and the euro zone, pushing the zloty up.
Lower ECB interest rates make Central European assets
relatively more attractive.
The zloty achieved further momentum last week after leading
policymakers said Poland should discuss entry to the euro zone
after a 2015 election.
"The euro/PLN is oscillating around one-year highs of
4.09-4.10. There are no new impulses now that could fuel any
bigger changes here," Bank PKO wrote in a morning note to
clients.
However, a non-voting board member of the National Bank of
Poland, Andrzej Raczko, played down talk of large capital
inflows into Poland after the ECB actions.
"One should also not expect a rapid inflow of capital to
Poland ... because a significant part of liquidity ... will be
used to increase credit action in the euro zone," he told the
Polish daily Rzeczpospolita on Tuesday.
A strong zloty is unwelcome to the Polish central bank as it
may push down the inflation rate, now at 0.3 percent compared
with the bank's 2.5 percent target. A stronger zloty could also
hurt exports and thus slow the pace of economic growth.
At 1101 GMT, the zloty flat compared to Monday and
traded at 4.1005 to the euro.
Other currencies were stable, with Hungary's forint
up 0.21 percent against the euro.
"The main risks of the trade are if volatility drops due to
strengthening positive emerging market sentiment from the
ECB-fuelled rally or if the forint spot moves lower from
positive domestic developments or from emerging market
strengthening," Societe General said in a note.
SLOVENIA BONDS HIT NEW LOWS
Slovenia's 10-year benchmark yield reached a new low since
the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic joined the euro zone in 2007. The
yield fell to 3.006 pct from 3.081 pct on Monday, driven down by
the ECB policy easing. Slovenia is due to sell some 60-million
euros of treasury bills later on Tuesday.
"Sluggish activity, low inflation and fresh easing in some
core economies are suppressing bond yields around the world and
keeping risk assets bid," said Vlad Muscalu, chief economist at
ING Bank Romania.
In Hungary, bond yields were mostly unchanged from Friday.
"The market is taking a breather (after last week's rally),"
a fixed income trader said.
He said the market was now waiting for inflation data on
Wednesday, and a Hungarian court decision expected on June 16 on
foreign currency loans which could give clues about what further
action the government could plan to help borrowers.
The Hungarian central bank is expected to continue cutting
interest rates later this month, as it left the door open to
rate cuts after its last meeting in May when it reduced the base
rate to a new record of 2.4 percent.
At an auction of 3 month treasury bills earlier in the day,
the government debt agency sold 70 billion forints worth of
papers, more than planned. The average yield edged down to 2.34
percent from 2.37 percent at the last auction a week ago.
Oil company MOL shares were up 0.8 percent at
1010 GMT, outperforming the wider market which is 0.2 percent
higher. Balint Torok, an analyst at brokerage Buda-Cash said
this could be due to the announcement earlier in the day about
an oil find in Pakistan [ID: nL5N0OR0XF]
