(Updates with gains in Erste shares, currency moves) By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST, Feb 10 Shares of Erste Bank listed on central European bourses were on track for their biggest one-day gain since November on Tuesday after Hungary offered a truce to foreign banks it has been squeezing for years. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday he would make it cheaper for banks to operate in Hungary in exchange for them lending more to boost recovery. As part of the deal, the government agreed to buy a minority holding in Austrian Erste Bank's Hungarian business. Shares in Erste, emerging Europe's third-largest lender, were 4.7 percent higher in Prague and rose 4 percent in Bucharest on Tuesday. "The news is positive for Erste as it could mitigate the recent 'unfriendly' government stance towards the banking sector and help Erste to turn numbers in the country to the black," J&T Banka analysts in Prague said. Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's OTP Bank had gained 4.4 percent by 1344 GMT, reaching their strongest levels since late September after a rally late in the previous session. Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint were down on the day but off their lows, hit by uncertainty over whether Greece can agree an extension of its financial lifeline with creditors. "Will the zloty weaken further? It's a question for European policymakers," said Raiffeisen Polbank analyst Dorota Strauch. "All the moves are caused by Greece and Ukraine and if there are more worries on the market, it can test levels above 4.20 per euro soon." Hungarian inflation data for January on Wednesday will be watched for clues to whether the National Bank of Hungary will restart interest rate cuts from a record-low 2.1 percent. "Yesterday we had Czech inflation figures, which were a tad above expectations," a Budapest-based currency trader said. "If Hungarian figures also surprise on the upside, that might temper rate cut expectations here." Societe Generale recommended going short the Hungarian currency, which has gained 4 percent since the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme was announced last month. Romanian assets were little changed as investors shrugged off Bucharest's failure to reach agreement with international creditors over a new aid deal, with analysts saying the country had sufficient finances to tide it over for a while. Talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission broke down on Monday after Romania resisted calls for gas price hikes and restructuring state-run coal firms, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1429 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.730 27.721 -0.03% -0.28% Hungarian forint 309.330 307.820 -0.49% +2.31% Polish zloty 4.201 4.184 -0.40% +2.03% Romanian leu 4.437 4.433 -0.09% +0.99% Croatian kuna 7.717 7.716 -0.01% -0.80% Serbian dinar 121.900 122.350 +0.37% -0.45% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 991.06 980.72 +1.05% +4.15% Budapest 17907.68 17665.69 +1.37% +8.41% Warsaw 2349.00 2339.79 +0.39% +1.12% Bucharest 7099.96 7024.53 +1.07% +2.90% Ljubljana 779.55 775.34 +0.54% 0.00% Zagreb 1763.58 1756.97 +0.38% +1.34% Belgrade 665.36 665.74 -0.06% +1.44% Sofia 500.15 499.32 +0.17% -4.52% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.111 +0.017 +32bps +3bps 5-year 0.168 -0.046 +21bps -5bps 10-year 0.557 +0.044 +17bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 2.280 +0.030 +247bps +4bps 5-year 2.790 +0.020 +283bps +2bps 10-year 3.240 +0.015 +285bps -2bps Poland 2-year 1.672 +0.051 +188bps +6bps 5-year 1.909 -0.002 +195bps -1bps 10-year 2.284 +0.005 +190bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.340 0.330 0.330 0.33 Hungary 1.940 1.840 1.830 2.1 Poland 1.570 1.490 1.490 1.97 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)