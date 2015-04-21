* Hungarian central bank cuts rates by 15 bps as expected * Forint extends gains, economic growth buoys CEE currencies * Greece is a short-term risk to regional markets (Adds Hungarian central bank rate cut, new comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 21 Rising growth prospects continued to push Central European assets higher on Tuesday, including the forint, which had factored in a rate cut by the Hungarian central bank. The bank lowered its base rate to 1.8 percent, its second 15 basis point cut since March, and flagged further easing as a response to deflation, a strong local currency and capital flows into the region's fast-growing economies. Monday's strong Polish industrial output and retail sales data have added to signs that the region's economies are improving. The zloty firmed further, after jumping to a four-year high beyond 4.0 to the euro on Monday. The forint also extended gains, firming by 0.4 percent against the euro to 297.6 by 1327 GMT, near 18-month highs beyond 295.8. In a Reuters poll last week, analysts' median forecast was that the Hungarian central bank could cut rates to 1.5 percent by the end of 2015. Goldman Sachs said in a note that the bank would prefer a weaker forint and would try to support the currency only if it reached much weaker levels at 320-325. The U.S. investment bank said the zloty had a stronger footing if concerns that Greece might default hits European markets, partly because the Polish central bank said last month that it would not lower rates further. A rapid further firming could make the Polish central bank sell the zloty in the market, it added. The zloty traded 0.3 percent firmer at 3.975. Analysts said it could firm further towards 3.91, the level which companies in a central bank poll said would make exports unprofitable. The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.437 against the euro due to concerns that Greece may run out of money soon if it does not secure more financial aid from creditors. Romania has closer trading links to Greece than Hungary or Poland although Polish government bonds were treading water amid caution over Greece. Budapest continued to lead regional stock markets higher, spurred by improving local growth prospects and after stock markets globally continued to be supported by China's decision on Sunday to cut commercial banks' cash reserve requirement to stimulate growth in the world's second-biggest economy. Budapest's main index rose 1.1 percent and has now rallied 32.5 percent since the end of 2014. The stocks of Magyar Telekom, however, fell almost 5 percent to 400 forints, after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said Hungary's special tax on the telecoms sector would not be cut next year, crushing earlier hopes for a reduction. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1527 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.425 27.428 +0.01% +0.83% Hungary forint 297.600 298.875 +0.43% +6.34% Polish zloty 3.975 3.986 +0.26% +7.81% Romanian leu 4.437 4.433 -0.10% +0.99% Croatian kuna 7.579 7.567 -0.16% +1.00% Serbian dinar 119.980 119.920 -0.05% +1.14% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1052.26 1051.47 +0.08% +10.58% Budapest 21890.45 21642.72 +1.14% +32.52% Warsaw 2517.44 2505.34 +0.48% +8.37% Bucharest 7497.79 7500.75 -0.04% +8.67% Ljubljana 817.58 821.46 -0.47% +4.88% Zagreb 1736.43 1734.27 +0.12% -0.22% Belgrade 726.02 729.84 -0.52% +10.69% Sofia 498.32 502.25 -0.78% -4.87% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.01 -0.005 +025bps +0bps 5-year 0.005 -0.001 +015bps +0bps 10-year 0.371 +0.007 +028bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 2.220 +0.000 +247bps +0bps 5-year 2.740 -0.010 +288bps -1bps 10-year 3.360 +0.035 +327bps +2bps Poland 2-year 1.648 +0.000 +191bps +0bps 5-year 1.985 +0.037 +213bps +4bps 10-year 2.344 +0.033 +225bps +2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.210 0.270 0.31 Hungary 1.750 1.760 1.650 1.82 Poland 1.630 1.590 1.600 1.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton and Crispian Balmer)