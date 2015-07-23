BUDAPEST, July 23 Polish stocks hovered
near two-year-lows after second-quarter net profit at refiner
PKN Orlen came in below expectations, while most
central European currencies were stable.
The state-run firm reported net profit of 1.37 billion
zlotys ($364 million), below analysts' average forecast of 1.89
billion zlotys in a Reuters poll.
Prospects for a banking tax, plans for Swiss franc loan
conversions and advice from central bank head Marek Belka to
withhold dividend payouts have battered Poland's banks, knocking
financial sector shares lower.
"PKN's results were below expectations and they bring losses
together with pessimistic news from international markets," said
an equity trader at Wood&Co., Grzegorz Skowronski.
"(But we are also affected) by recurring political comments
on the banking sector, and falls in copper miner KGHM's
shares," he added.
Shares of PKN Orlen fell 6 percent by 0848 GMT.
Most regional currencies were stable in early trade, but the
zloty, the region's most liquid currency,
underperformed, shedding 0.3 percent.
Dealers in Warsaw said investors were shifting their focus
from prospects of a rise in U.S. rates to the euro zone monetary
outlook.
"The market started looking at the ECB and trying to assess
whether there will be more QE or not. Right now it looks like
there won't so we're losing on stronger euro," a Warsaw-based
dealer said.
The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of
27 versus the euro despite comments from a central banker that
its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead
to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy.
"There hasn't been a 'real' pressure on the floor yet but of
course they have to prepare another tactic if they have to buy
loads of eur down here," a currency dealer said.
The forint, which surged to a two-month-high on
Tuesday after the central bank announced it would halt rate cuts
after taking borrowing costs to a record-low 1.35 percent in
three years, was little changed.
"I would describe this as a lukewarm drift sideways," a
Budapest-based currency dealer said, projecting a range of 308
to 310 versus the euro.
Hungary and Romania will hold debt tenders later in the day.
"Yields for Romanian bonds continued to decrease across the
curve yesterday, in light of the returning risk appetite as the
Greek tensions subside," UniCredit said in a note.
Consequently, we expect a favourable result today, in line
with the improving conditions visible since the beginning of the
week," it said.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0953 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.031 27.045 +0.05% +2.30%
Hungary forint 308.500 308.010 -0.16% +2.58%
Polish zloty 4.127 4.113 -0.34% +3.85%
Romanian leu 4.423 4.419 -0.07% +1.32%
Croatian kuna 7.575 7.584 +0.11% +1.05%
Serbian dinar 119.970 120.060 +0.08% +1.15%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 1033.36 1036.43 -0.30% +8.59%
Budapest 22340.66 22374.16 -0.15% +35.24%
Warsaw 2180.17 2185.83 -0.26% -6.15%
Bucharest 7559.37 7533.05 +0.35% +09.56%
Ljubljana 740.04 740.38 -0.05% -5.07%
Zagreb 1785.87 1787.46 -0.09% +2.62%
Belgrade 0.00 657.04 +0.00% -100.0%
Sofia 481.41 481.99 -0.12% -8.10%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.053 +0.061 +028bps +7bps
5-year 0.264 -0.008 +049bps +0bps
10-year 1.115 -0.017 +130bps -2bps
Hungary
3-year 2.200 +0.000 +210bps +1bps
5-year 2.900 +0.000 +280bps +1bps
10-year 3.680 +0.097 +358bps +10bps
Poland
2-year 1.786 +0.000 +105bps +1bps
5-year 2.364 +0.000 +162bps +1bps
10-year 2.880 +0.004 +214bps +1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.250 0.00
Hungary 1.405 1.450 1.520 1.36
Poland 1.675 1.630 1.625 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
and Jakub Iglewski and Jan Pytalski in Warsaw; Writing by
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)