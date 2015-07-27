By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST, July 27 Shares in Polish copper miner KGHM surged as much as 9 percent and the zloty edged higher after an opposition-sponsored motion to scrap a mining tax, which also lifted battered Warsaw stocks from session lows. State-controlled KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, rose to its highest level in almost a week after the main opposition PiS party, which leads polls before an October election, tweeted it had filed a motion to abolish the tax. The levy has hurt KGHM's profits in recent years. Polish stocks, central Europe's second-worst performers this year with a loss of over 6 percent, inched off their session lows after the news but were still down 0.5 percent on the day. The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, also rebounded, rising 0.3 percent and its gains helped boost the Hungarian forint, which firmed 0.4 percent to the euro, both recovering from early falls. Other regional currencies started the week on a weaker footing, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the week. A plunge in Chinese stocks has also weighed on sentiment with all regional bourses in the red. The forint has been under pressure since the central bank said on July 21 that it had ended its rate-cutting cycle, and foreigners' holdings of forint-denominated government bonds have also been decreasing. "The forint-denominated stock (held by foreigners) has dropped as expectations for further cuts are no longer bringing fresh flows (into bonds) from abroad," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest. He said increased domestic demand for government paper largely offset the drop in foreign demand, which was in line with the central bank's goal of cutting reliance on foreign financing and boosting domestic banks' holdings of Hungarian government bonds. One trader said Hungarian yields inched about 3 basis points higher in a very slow market. Dealers said the focus in the region was shifting from domestic factors to a decision and statement from the Fed on Wednesday with investors eyeing signals about the timing of an expected interest rate hike. The Fed meeting and the first estimate of U.S. second-quarter growth will be watched closely, with markets able for the first time in months to look beyond Greece's debt struggle. **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1417 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.027 27.035 +0.03% +2.31% Hungary forint 310.100 311.480 +0.45% +2.05% Polish zloty 4.131 4.146 +0.34% +3.73% Romanian leu 4.418 4.421 +0.08% +1.43% Croatian kuna 7.598 7.585 -0.17% +0.75% Serbian dinar 120.250 120.280 +0.02% +0.91% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1025.80 1030.83 -0.49% +7.80% Budapest 22170.60 22384.05 -0.95% +34.21% Warsaw 2176.54 2187.67 -0.51% -6.31% Bucharest 7502.75 7536.99 -0.45% +8.74% Ljubljana 739.98 742.27 -0.31% -5.07% Zagreb 1782.05 1786.70 -0.26% +2.40% Belgrade 652.56 655.21 -0.40% -0.51% Sofia 474.53 476.44 -0.40% -9.41% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.000 -0.006 +022bps -1bps 5-year 0.188 +0.000 +041bps +0bps 10-year 0.964 -0.063 +116bps -6bps Hungary 3-year 2.210 +0.030 +214bps +4bps 5-year 2.820 +0.000 +275bps +1bps 10-year 3.650 -0.013 +358bps +0bps Poland 2-year 1.775 +0.000 +110bps +3bps 5-year 2.344 +0.000 +167bps +3bps 10-year 2.866 -0.005 +219bps +2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.270 0.250 0.240 0.00 Hungary 1.425 1.470 1.550 1.36 Poland 1.688 1.653 1.658 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Writing by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)