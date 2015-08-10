* PKO shares rebound; H1 earnings down but above forecast * Czech inflation slows, underpinning weak crown policy * Currencies ease; Romania cuts auction slightly (Adds Czech crown, Romania's bond auction.) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 10 Polish bank stocks rebounded on Monday after the country's biggest bank, PKO BP , reported first-half earnings that fell less than expected. Most Central European assets were little changed. Concern over Polish banks may continue to weigh on the region's biggest stock exchange, after Parliament's lower house approved a bill last week allowing homeowners to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys at a $5 billion cost to banks. The bill caused bank stocks to plunge, but the government may block it in a vote in the upper house in September. President Andrzej Duda said late on Friday that he would consider drawing up his own bill on the conversions. After plunging to a six-year low last week, PKO shares gained 2.4 percent. The bank reported 703 million zlotys in net profit in the first half of 2015, an 18 percent annual decline that nevertheless beat analysts' consensus forecast for profit of 644 million zlotys. Currencies mostly weakened on Monday, after Friday's U.S. labour market figures heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will start to increase interest rates in September. The forint and the zloty slipped 0.2 percent to the euro by 1231 GMT. The Czech crown was flat at 27.03, near the central bank's cap at 27, after the bank said a slowing of annual inflation to 0.5 percent in July underpinned its weak crown policy regime launched in 2013. Romania sold 250 million lei worth of six-year government bonds at a tender, 50 million lei less than planned, at an average yield of 3.26 percent. "The ministry has good financing buffers so it just simply did not want to pay a bit more. Bids might have exceeded 3.3 percent a bit," said one Bucharest-based trader. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1431 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.030 27.031 +0.00% +2.30% Hungary forint 311.140 310.575 -0.18% +1.71% Polish zloty 4.196 4.190 -0.16% +2.13% Romanian leu 4.412 4.410 -0.04% +1.56% Croatian kuna 7.526 7.549 +0.30% +1.71% Serbian dinar 120.220 120.300 +0.07% +0.94% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1037.99 1033.30 +0.45% +09.08% Budapest 22478.46 22492.78 -0.06% +36.08% Warsaw 2204.25 2196.78 +0.34% -5.11% Bucharest 7635.75 7601.51 +0.45% +10.67% Ljubljana 729.92 726.79 +0.43% -6.37% Zagreb 1808.93 1817.70 -0.48% +3.95% Belgrade 650.28 648.25 +0.31% -0.86% Sofia 470.95 476.14 -1.09% -10.10% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.15 -0.065 +010bps -7bps 5-year 0.165 -0.001 +013bps -1bps 10-year 0.911 -0.010 +023bps -3bps Poland 2-year 1.837 +0.000 +210bps +0bps 5-year 2.490 +0.000 +245bps -1bps 10-year 3.008 +0.000 +233bps -2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.270 0.230 0.220 0.00 Hungary 1.440 1.470 1.530 1.36 Poland 1.710 1.670 1.670 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)