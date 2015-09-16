By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller PRAGUE, Sept 16 Central European currencies held onto gains on Wednesday, with Poland's zloty at its strongest in more than three weeks against the euro, before a Federal Reserve meeting that may raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in almost a decade. A rate hike in the United States would make assets in the European Union's emerging markets less attractive. The zloty gained on Tuesday and was steady on Wednesday, bidding 0.04 percent down at 4.20 to the euro. Analysts at Bank Pekao said it was likely to stick around that level until the Fed meeting ends on Thursday. "In case Fed becomes more hawkish, the zloty might pare gains and go back to its consolidation range of 4.20 to 4.24 to the euro," they said in a note. Bonds, meanwhile, remained under pressure. Pekao said "the target for the 10-year (Polish) benchmark are levels above 3.05 percent". The paper was quoted at 3.029 percent on Wednesday. Dealers said liquidity was low as the market braced for the outcome of the Fed meeting. "People are just waiting to see the Fed decision," a bond dealer based in Budapest said. The Hungarian forint was 0.05 percent up, while the Romanian leu was 0.2 percent weaker. The Czech crown gained 0.1 percent. The Czech central bank board member Jiri Rusnok said late on Tuesday he needed to see inflation overshooting the bank's 2 percent target in its policy forecasts before he would consider ending the bank's weak-crown policy, which has put a cap on the currency's gains. Czech annual inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in August. On stocks, markets were mixed, with Warsaw up 0.2 percent. Prague lost 0.2 percent, led lower by central Europe's largest listed utility, CEZ, falling 3.3 percent, the most in almost a month, after a Goldman Sachs downgrade. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1003 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.080 27.093 +0.05% +2.11% Hungary forint 312.050 312.160 +0.04% +1.42% Polish zloty 4.201 4.199 -0.03% +2.03% Romanian leu 4.424 4.417 -0.16% +1.28% Croatian kuna 7.583 7.562 -0.28% +0.95% Serbian dinar 120.150 120.300 +0.12% +1.00% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 1000.36 1001.30 -0.09% +5.13% Budapest 21159.94 21126.96 +0.16% +28.09% Warsaw 2191.30 2185.88 +0.25% -5.67% Bucharest 7138.54 7107.93 +0.43% +3.46% Ljubljana 667.40 673.98 -0.98% -14.39% Zagreb 1722.94 1726.16 -0.19% -0.99% Belgrade 619.17 621.37 -0.35% -5.60% Sofia 447.81 449.87 -0.46% -14.51% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.31 +0.012 -008bps +1bps 5-year 0.064 -0.024 +029bps -2bps 10-year 0.812 +0.010 +098bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 1.850 +0.019 +178bps +2bps 5-year 2.620 +0.000 +255bps +0bps 10-year 3.620 +0.036 +355bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.853 +0.000 +111bps +0bps 5-year 2.541 +0.000 +180bps +0bps 10-year 3.029 +0.000 +229bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.230 0.200 0.00 Hungary 1.370 1.390 1.390 1.36 Poland 1.705 1.630 1.620 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by CEE bureaus, editing by Larry King)