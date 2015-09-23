PRAGUE, Sept 23 Central European currencies
partly recovered previous losses on Wednesday and stocks in the
region were mixed as recovery in crude oil prices offset weak
manufacturing data from China.
Markets are awaiting the European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi's testimony at the European Parliament, scheduled
for 1300 GMT, following hints from ECB policymakers that the
bank could be willing to ramp up its stimulus.
The zloty added 0.3 percent versus the euro by
1041 GMT. The forint strengthened by 0.5 percent,
while the Czech crown was flat.
Budapest stock exchange index added 0.8 percent,
while Prague Stock Exchange was broadly flat and Warsaw
bourse shed 0.2 percent.
European shares climbed after slumping to a
one-month low in the previous session, with a recovery in crude
oil prices supporting beaten-down energy companies.
Resurgent oil offset news on activity in China's factory
sector failing to improve in September as expected and instead
falling to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.102 27.107 +0.02% +2.03%
Hungary forint 309.700 311.555 +0.60% +2.19%
Polish zloty 4.202 4.212 +0.26% +2.00%
Romanian leu 4.420 4.422 +0.05% +1.37%
Croatian kuna 7.617 7.613 -0.06% +0.50%
Serbian dinar 119.950 120.020 +0.06% +1.17%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 968.30 967.78 +0.05% +1.76%
Budapest 20873.33 20717.92 +0.75% +26.36%
Warsaw 2133.04 2137.88 -0.23% -8.18%
Bucharest 7131.49 7113.97 +0.25% +3.36%
Ljubljana 650.87 650.62 +0.04% -16.51%
Zagreb 1688.29 1689.32 -0.06% -2.98%
Belgrade 625.79 625.24 +0.09% -4.60%
Sofia 446.35 444.44 +0.43% -14.79%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.41 +0.053 -016bps +5bps
5-year 0.016 +0.052 +027bps +5bps
10-year 0.731 -0.001 +094bps -1bps
Hungary
3-year 1.820 +0.113 +182bps +11bps
5-year 2.480 +0.000 +248bps -1bps
10-year 3.470 +0.100 +347bps +9bps
Poland
2-year 1.770 +0.000 +116bps -2bps
5-year 2.368 +0.000 +175bps -2bps
10-year 2.807 +0.003 +219bps -1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.400 0.220 0.190 0.00
Hungary 1.325 1.335 1.350 1.36
Poland 1.690 1.590 1.560 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)