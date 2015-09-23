PRAGUE, Sept 23 Central European currencies partly recovered previous losses on Wednesday and stocks in the region were mixed as recovery in crude oil prices offset weak manufacturing data from China.

Markets are awaiting the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's testimony at the European Parliament, scheduled for 1300 GMT, following hints from ECB policymakers that the bank could be willing to ramp up its stimulus.

The zloty added 0.3 percent versus the euro by 1041 GMT. The forint strengthened by 0.5 percent, while the Czech crown was flat.

Budapest stock exchange index added 0.8 percent, while Prague Stock Exchange was broadly flat and Warsaw bourse shed 0.2 percent.

European shares climbed after slumping to a one-month low in the previous session, with a recovery in crude oil prices supporting beaten-down energy companies.

Resurgent oil offset news on activity in China's factory sector failing to improve in September as expected and instead falling to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years.

* * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES *************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.102 27.107 +0.02% +2.03% Hungary forint 309.700 311.555 +0.60% +2.19% Polish zloty 4.202 4.212 +0.26% +2.00% Romanian leu 4.420 4.422 +0.05% +1.37% Croatian kuna 7.617 7.613 -0.06% +0.50% Serbian dinar 119.950 120.020 +0.06% +1.17% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS **************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2015 Prague 968.30 967.78 +0.05% +1.76% Budapest 20873.33 20717.92 +0.75% +26.36% Warsaw 2133.04 2137.88 -0.23% -8.18% Bucharest 7131.49 7113.97 +0.25% +3.36% Ljubljana 650.87 650.62 +0.04% -16.51% Zagreb 1688.29 1689.32 -0.06% -2.98% Belgrade 625.79 625.24 +0.09% -4.60% Sofia 446.35 444.44 +0.43% -14.79% ***************************** BONDS **************************

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.41 +0.053 -016bps +5bps 5-year 0.016 +0.052 +027bps +5bps 10-year 0.731 -0.001 +094bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 1.820 +0.113 +182bps +11bps 5-year 2.480 +0.000 +248bps -1bps 10-year 3.470 +0.100 +347bps +9bps Poland 2-year 1.770 +0.000 +116bps -2bps 5-year 2.368 +0.000 +175bps -2bps 10-year 2.807 +0.003 +219bps -1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************

3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.220 0.190 0.00 Hungary 1.325 1.335 1.350 1.36 Poland 1.690 1.590 1.560 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)