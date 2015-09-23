* Crown marginally softer, cbank seen confirming weak crown policy * Hungary cbanker sees no rate cut, no hike at least until Q3 2017 * Hungarian debt yields fall further by a few basis points By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 23 The Czech crown weakened on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday that may send a dovish message to markets, while most other Central European currencies rose slightly. Analysts expect the bank to maintain its brake on the crown's strength even though investors have pushed the crown near its cap at 27 against the euro. It traded at 27.105 at 1320 GMT, a shade weaker from Tuesday. The zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro and the forint by 0.1 percent, recouping part of the losses suffered on Tuesday when a global slump of equities knocked down regional currencies. "As long as the market finds out that the CNB (central bank) will not proceed with the FX intervention exit before the second half of 2016 and some further postponement in exit will be more probable, part of speculative (long) positions on CZK strengthening may diminish," Erste Group said in a note. Hungary's central bank also sent a dovish message after its meeting on Tuesday and cut its inflation forecasts. The bank's Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank could cement its 1.35 percent main rate until at least the third quarter of 2017 or beyond. He also quashed expectations for a rate cut, flagged by some analysts after the bank's new economic forecasts. A trader noted that forward rate agreements (FRAs) still priced in small rate cuts. Nagy said a reform of the monetary policy toolkit and commercial banks' liquidity rules have lowered short-term market interest rates to record low levels and should also help push the long end of the yield curve down in the future. Hungarian government bonds slightly extended Tuesday's gains, with yields dropping by a few basis points. The bank made its 3-month deposits its main interest rate as of Wednesday, instead of 2-week deposits from which it is squeezing out funds to encourage government debt buying. It accepted only 1.473 trillion forints worth of 2-week deposits at a tender, 800 billion forints less than a week ago. But it accepted just 275 billion forints at a 3-month deposit tender. "The rest of the money was placed with various reserve accounts," the trader said. "I see no signs of a liquidity shock." Regional equities mostly rebounded from a sharp fall on Tuesday. Hungary's main index rose 0.3 percent, lifted by a 1.2 percent firming of OTP Bank shares which led a plunge in the previous session but rebounded after JP Morgan raised its target price for the shares. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1520 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.105 27.092 -0.05% +2.02% Hungary forint 311.000 311.300 +0.10% +1.76% Polish zloty 4.205 4.211 +0.15% +1.93% Romanian leu 4.420 4.420 +0.00% +1.38% Croatian kuna 7.588 7.610 +0.30% +0.89% Serbian dinar 119.950 119.920 -0.03% +1.17% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 968.72 967.78 +0.10% +1.80% Budapest 20779.14 20717.92 +0.30% +25.79% Warsaw 2116.56 2137.88 -1.00% -8.89% Bucharest 7130.40 7113.97 +0.23% +3.34% Ljubljana 653.30 650.62 +0.41% -16.19% Zagreb 1690.42 1689.32 +0.07% -2.86% Belgrade 626.22 625.24 +0.16% -4.53% Sofia 441.87 444.44 -0.58% -15.65% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.35 +0.114 -010bps +11bps 5-year -0.01 +0.022 -002bps +2bps 10-year 0.717 -0.015 +012bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 1.760 +0.053 +197bps +4bps 5-year 2.420 -0.060 +242bps -7bps 10-year 3.440 +0.070 +284bps +7bps Poland 2-year 1.770 +0.000 +202bps +0bps 5-year 2.349 +0.000 +235bps -1bps 10-year 2.772 -0.032 +217bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.220 0.190 0.00 Hungary 1.325 1.330 1.350 1.36 Poland 1.700 1.600 1.580 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Robert Muller/Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)