* Crown marginally softer, cbank seen confirming weak crown
policy
* Hungary cbanker sees no rate cut, no hike at least until
Q3 2017
* Hungarian debt yields fall further by a few basis points
By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 23 The Czech crown
weakened on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting on
Thursday that may send a dovish message to markets, while most
other Central European currencies rose slightly.
Analysts expect the bank to maintain its brake on the
crown's strength even though investors have pushed the crown
near its cap at 27 against the euro. It traded
at 27.105 at 1320 GMT, a shade weaker from Tuesday.
The zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro and
the forint by 0.1 percent, recouping part of the
losses suffered on Tuesday when a global slump of equities
knocked down regional currencies.
"As long as the market finds out that the CNB (central bank)
will not proceed with the FX intervention exit before the second
half of 2016 and some further postponement in exit will be more
probable, part of speculative (long) positions on CZK
strengthening may diminish," Erste Group said in a note.
Hungary's central bank also sent a dovish message after its
meeting on Tuesday and cut its inflation forecasts.
The bank's Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on
Wednesday that the bank could cement its 1.35 percent main rate
until at least the third quarter of 2017 or beyond. He also
quashed expectations for a rate cut, flagged by some analysts
after the bank's new economic forecasts.
A trader noted that forward rate agreements (FRAs) still
priced in small rate cuts.
Nagy said a reform of the monetary policy toolkit and
commercial banks' liquidity rules have lowered short-term market
interest rates to record low levels and should also help push
the long end of the yield curve down in the future.
Hungarian government bonds slightly extended Tuesday's gains,
with yields dropping by a few basis points.
The bank made its 3-month deposits its main interest rate as
of Wednesday, instead of 2-week deposits from which it is
squeezing out funds to encourage government debt buying.
It accepted only 1.473 trillion forints worth of 2-week
deposits at a tender, 800 billion forints less than a week ago.
But it accepted just 275 billion forints at a 3-month deposit
tender.
"The rest of the money was placed with various reserve
accounts," the trader said. "I see no signs of a liquidity
shock."
Regional equities mostly rebounded from a sharp fall on
Tuesday.
Hungary's main index rose 0.3 percent, lifted by a
1.2 percent firming of OTP Bank shares which led a
plunge in the previous session but rebounded after JP Morgan
raised its target price for the shares.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1520 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.105 27.092 -0.05% +2.02%
Hungary forint 311.000 311.300 +0.10% +1.76%
Polish zloty 4.205 4.211 +0.15% +1.93%
Romanian leu 4.420 4.420 +0.00% +1.38%
Croatian kuna 7.588 7.610 +0.30% +0.89%
Serbian dinar 119.950 119.920 -0.03% +1.17%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 968.72 967.78 +0.10% +1.80%
Budapest 20779.14 20717.92 +0.30% +25.79%
Warsaw 2116.56 2137.88 -1.00% -8.89%
Bucharest 7130.40 7113.97 +0.23% +3.34%
Ljubljana 653.30 650.62 +0.41% -16.19%
Zagreb 1690.42 1689.32 +0.07% -2.86%
Belgrade 626.22 625.24 +0.16% -4.53%
Sofia 441.87 444.44 -0.58% -15.65%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.35 +0.114 -010bps +11bps
5-year -0.01 +0.022 -002bps +2bps
10-year 0.717 -0.015 +012bps -1bps
Hungary
3-year 1.760 +0.053 +197bps +4bps
5-year 2.420 -0.060 +242bps -7bps
10-year 3.440 +0.070 +284bps +7bps
Poland
2-year 1.770 +0.000 +202bps +0bps
5-year 2.349 +0.000 +235bps -1bps
10-year 2.772 -0.032 +217bps -3bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.400 0.220 0.190 0.00
Hungary 1.325 1.330 1.350 1.36
Poland 1.700 1.600 1.580 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Robert Muller/Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)