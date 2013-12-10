* TPSA falls after news on big staff cut * CEE equities track western peers lower on Fed tapering expectations * Currencies keep early gains, regional assets still attractive (Adds late stock price falls) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 10 Shares of TPSA extended losses on Tuesday after plunging the previous day on news the Polish telecoms firm planned to lay off 15 percent of its workers as an economic slowdown bites into its revenues. The stock had initially regained some ground, but was down 2 percent by 1536 GMT as falls in global equity markets hit Central European shares. While growing expectations the Federal Reserve will curb its monetary stimulus soon knocked stocks, Central European currencies clung to recent gains as the region's forecast economic recovery makes its assets more attractive. Poland's economy, the only one in the European Union to avoid a recession after the 2008 global crisis, has been hit by slowing growth but is expected to make a gradual recovery. Shares in TPSA, Poland's dominant fixed-line telecoms operator, had fallen 6 percent on Monday after the firm said it could lay off up to 2,950 staff by the end of 2015. TPSA is a unit of Orange, and Poland is the French firm's biggest foreign market. Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said the fall was surprising as cost cuts could be good news if severance payments are not too high. But he also warned that investors should not bet on TPSA based on the Polish recovery story. "An improvement in the economy could help TPSA results in some way. But the telecoms market (has) its own rules, facing strong competition and price wars," he said. The crisis years have also affected the business of Deutsche Telekom's Hungarian unit, Magyar Telekom. The Hungarian firm announced last week that it probably wouldn't pay a dividend on 2013 results, a surprise to investors who had bought the stock partly on the assumption that they would receive such a payout. The stock eased 0.3 percent on Tuesday to 294 forints, even though Erste Bank lifted its target price to 300 forints in a note, saying no more negative news was expected. "We expect the firm not to pay a dividend until 2016 as its gearing rate will be higher than the 40 percent threshold set as a condition," it said, adding that investments into mobile phone frequencies would lift Telekom's debt. CEE ASSETS STILL ATTRACTIVE Central European economies are regaining their strength as their export markets in the West recover. But the process has been slow and painful, with unemployment rates remaining high and consumers' wallets thinner than a few years ago. Commerzbank said in a note that the coming year - when global liquidity could drop and financing costs rise - could be challenging to many currencies in emerging markets. "You take the low road and I take the high road," it said. "TRY (Turkish lira), ZAR (rand) and RUB (rouble) will likely find the going rough, whereas PLN (zloty), CZK (Czech crown) and HUF (forint) will fare somewhat better." The forint led currency gains on Tuesday, firming 0.4 percent to 300.9 by 1537 GMT. One dealer said it could tread water until next week when some significant options deals are expected to expire at strike levels of about 302. The crown firmed 0.3 percent, after shedding more than 6 percent in the past month because the Czech central bank sold it, fighting to help lift the economy from recession. The Czechs reported a trade surplus for October, and a positive trade balance usually signals continuing low domestic economic activity in the region, but the figures also showed that imports slightly outgrew exports. "Companies react to previous extremely low level of stocks. Stocks increase is a harbinger of the future growth of industry and exports, it also shows in GDP," said Pavel Sobisek, chief economist at UniCredit in Prague. "We stick to our opinion that the economy will put up solid growth in the fourth quarter, only its structure might shift to domestic demand from foreign (demand)," he said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1637 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.415 27.497 +0.30% -8.63% Hungarian forint 300.900 301.980 +0.36% -3.30% Polish zloty 4.178 4.184 +0.13% -2.50% Romanian leu 4.448 4.450 +0.04% -0.11% Croatian kuna 7.641 7.641 0.00% -1.18% Serbian dinar 114.850 114.880 +0.03% -2.22% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 971.79 972.47 -0.07% -6.44% Budapest 18220.61 18244.96 -0.13% +0.26% Warsaw 2453.61 2478.77 -1.02% -5.01% Bucharest 6226.23 6355.81 -2.04% +20.91% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.972 +0.206 +75bps +21bps 5-year 0.833 -0.022 +3bps -2bps 10-year 2.250 -0.023 +42bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 4.130 0.000 +378bps 0bps 5-year 4.790 -0.010 +399bps 0bps 10-year 5.740 +0.020 +391bps +3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.355 0.470 0.460 0.38 Hungary 2.960 3.020 3.125 3.17 Poland 2.680 2.720 2.830 2.65 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Catherine Evans)