By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 11 Komercni Banka led Prague stocks higher on Wednesday, rising 2 percent after Czech parties struck a coalition deal in which they agreed not to slap a sector tax on banks. While most Central European assets were little changed, Prague stocks were boosted by Tuesday's deal, which leave taxes on companies and high earners unchanged next year and helps clear the way for a centre-left government to take power. The shares of Societe Generale unit Komercni, the third biggest Czech bank by assets, firmed. "The stock has been recently pressured on fears of a special tax for banking but that hasn't materialised so that is why the stock is bouncing back," a Prague trader said. The move adds to signs of concerns easing over fiscal policy in Central Europe, already preferred by investors to other emerging economies where current account deficits are high. Poland's budget deficit fell to 38.5 billion zlotys in November from near 40 billion in October, the government said, just a day after EU finance ministers gave Poland an extra year until 2015 to cut the deficit below the bloc's ceiling, 3 percent of economic output. "Fiscal performance has been Poland's long-standing weakness ... ," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note. "This (budget performance) sets the right tone for the government going into 2014." The zloty, which analysts expect to lead currency gains in the region next year, was flat. Warsaw's main equity index rose slightly, while regional assets hardly moved as investors ponder how global markets will move if the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to cut back its liquidity-boosting programme in the coming months. CROATIA, HUNGARY The European Commission was less forgiving to new member Croatia over its budget deficit, and on Tuesday proposed an excessive deficit procedure against the country which only joined the European Union in July. It also urged budget cuts in the country of 4.3 million, which is mired in recession, saying that with the current policies the deficit would rise to 5.4 percent of output this year and 6.4 percent in 2014. The kuna, which is kept in a managed float by the central bank, moved sideways and Zagreb shares were mixed. Meanwhile, the economy minister of neighbouring Hungary, Mihaly Varga, said it was a "joke" that credit rating agencies kept the country's ratings in junk category even though it keeps its deficit below 3 percent and its $2 billion bond issue last month was 5-6 times oversubscribed. Hungary's government debt, near 80 percent of output, is the highest in the region and is well above the 55 percent in Croatia, but it has been slowly declining, and the EU has ended a years-long excessive deficit procedure on Hungary. Hungary's fiscal data, which a few years ago was the main focus of investors, is now hardly watched but the forint still dropped 0.2 percent to the euro as mild inflation data both in Hungary and Romania underpinned that the region's central banks could continue to ease monetary policy. Hungary's central bank has been voicing caution over rate cuts, but some investors are concerned that it may go too deep after cutting rates to 3.2 percent from 7 percent last year. A key risk on the forint is that a decision by the country's top court, due on Monday, on retail loans and a possible government scheme to help troubled foreign currency borrowers may deepen the losses of the heavily taxed banking system. The shares of the country's top lender, OTP dropped 0.1 percent on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1134 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 27.416 27.413 -0.01% -8.64% Hungarian forint 301.400 300.670 -0.24% -3.46% Polish zloty 4.180 4.179 -0.04% -2.55% Romanian leu 4.449 4.449 0.00% -0.13% Croatian kuna 7.640 7.640 0.00% -1.16% Serbian dinar 114.640 114.830 +0.17% -2.04% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 980.27 971.79 +0.87% -5.63% Budapest 18262.01 18236.50 +0.14% +0.49% Warsaw 2483.96 2474.62 +0.38% -3.83% Bucharest 6229.34 6226.23 +0.05% +20.97% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.116 -0.878 -12bps -89bps 5-year 0.821 +0.008 +2bps +1bps 10-year 2.252 +0.003 +42bps +1bps Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)