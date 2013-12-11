* Komercni leads Czech stocks higher, parties agree no bank
tax
* Forint slides, CPI figures fuel rate cut expectations
* EU gives budget leeway to Poland, warns Croatia
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 11 Czech stocks rose on Wednesday
after parties eschewed tax hikes in a deal to form the new
government, while the forint led central European currencies
lower as expectations of a Hungarian interest rate cut
strengthened.
Komercni Banka led Prague stocks higher, rising
3.5 percent after Czech taxes on companies and high earners were
left unchanged for 2014, clearing the way for a centre-left
government to take power.
The stock of the third biggest Czech bank by assets "has
been recently pressured on fears of a special tax for banking
but that hasn't materialised so that is why the stock is
bouncing back," a Prague trader said.
The move further eases concerns over fiscal policy in
Central Europe, already preferred by investors to other emerging
economies where current account deficits are high.
Poland's budget deficit fell to 38.5 billion zlotys in
November from near 40 billion in October, the government said,
just a day after EU finance ministers gave the country an extra
year until 2015 to cut the deficit below the bloc's ceiling of 3
percent of economic output.
"This sets the right tone for the government going into
2014," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note.
The zloty, which analysts expect to lead currency
gains in the region next year, and the Czech crown
still eased slightly against the euro as the forint
led a weakening of the region's currencies, falling 0.7 percent.
Hungarian figures showed annual inflation flat at 0.9
percent in November, the lowest level in nearly four decades,
and that reinforced expectations that the central bank will cut
rates again next week.
The bank has cut its base rate to 3.2 percent from seven
percent last year to foster an economic recovery.
"I don't expect a huge (further forint) movement," one
Budapest-based currency dealer said.
MIXED PICTURE
Most of the region's central banks are still in easing mode
after two years of rate cuts, except for the region's biggest
and most robust economy, Poland, where a central banker said
hikes could start in about a year.
Continuing monetary easing as well as fiscal measures could
weigh on some of the region's currencies in the next months when
the Federal Reserve is expected to cut back monetary stimulus.
A key risk on the forint is that a decision due on Monday
from Hungary's top court on retail loans and a possible
government scheme to help troubled foreign currency borrowers
may deepen losses in the heavily taxed banking
system.
The shares of the country's top lender, OTP,
dropped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
The European Commission warned Hungary, which will hold
elections in April, that there was no room for any slippages in
next year's budget.
It was less forgiving to new member Croatia than to Poland,
and on Tuesday proposed an excessive deficit procedure against
the country that only joined the European Union in July.
Croatia's kuna, which is kept in a managed float
by the central bank, moved sideways and Zagreb shares were
mixed.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing
by Alison Williams, John Stonestreet)