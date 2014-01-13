(Recasts with equities rise, leu surge)
* Forint eases, Hungarian bonds firm on rate cut expectation
* Leu rebounds after last week's fall on monetary easing
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 The forint eased on Monday as
traders anticipated further Hungarian interest rate cuts,
bucking a rise in most Central European assets after investors
reassessed the likely pace of change in U.S. monetary policy.
Most of the region's equity markets rose after Friday's weak
U.S. jobs figures, which prompted bets they would make the
Federal Reserve more cautious about winding down the monetary
stimulus that many investors have diverted into emerging
markets.
The forint shrugged off a bomb blast at a Budapest
bank branch which dealers said was unlikely to herald more
violence. The rising cost of once-popular foreign currency loans
has prompted sporadic protests over recent years.
The forint eased a shade against the euro, anticipating the
central bank will cut its 3 percent base rate still
further, after reducing it from 7 percent in 2012.
These expectations helped Hungarian government bonds
slightly extend last week's strong gains, with the 3-year
benchmark yield continuing its record-low-breaking falls. It
shed 2 basis points to 3.72 percent.
"There is speculation about whether the central bank will
cut rates by 20, 15 or only 10 basis points," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said. "I would say a bigger cut is more
likely as the international market sentiment is supportive."
EQUITIES SURGE
As risk appetite grows, analysts say the currency of Poland,
the region's most robust economy, has the best prospects.
Credit Agricole said in a note that Poland's improving
growth outlook and good trade balance with other European Union
members could keep the zloty immune to expectations for a rise
in interest rates in developed markets.
The zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by
1520 GMT. The main equity indices of Warsaw and Budapest
rose 1.4 percent, while Prague gained 1.9 percent.
Polish government bonds firmed slightly.
"One can see willingness to buy, as some shares are very
beaten down," DM Millennium trader Jaroslaw Oldakowski said.
"The banking sector looks good, and so do energy and oil
stocks."
Czech utility CEZ rose 3.7 percent, its biggest
intraday gain since November.
"It is up in line with other CEE utilities. There is better
sentiment in the region," a Prague trader said.
In Hungary, drug maker Richter shares rose 3.5
percent. The stock has firmed more than 10 percent since the
company told Reuters last week that it planned to expand into
four more countries in Latin America.
The leu gained half a percent against the euro to
4.521, regaining almost all the ground which it lost after the
Romanian central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low
of 3.75 percent last week and in a surprise move lowered banks'
minimum reserve requirements to help economic recovery.
"This is a correction after last week's falls, also helped
by last session's U.S. data," said one trader in Bucharest. "But
I suspect that it will struggle a little to firm beyond 4.52 per
euro."
The dinar stabilised at around 115.2 against the
euro after two days of euro selling by the central bank which
keeps the currency in closely managed ranges.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1620 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2014
Czech crown 27.346 27.403 +0.21% -0.05%
Hungarian forint 298.490 298.330 -0.05% -0.51%
Polish zloty 4.148 4.161 +0.32% +0.04%
Romanian leu 4.521 4.541 +0.45% -1.34%
Croatian kuna 7.627 7.619 -0.10% -0.12%
Serbian dinar 115.240 115.150 -0.08% -0.64%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2014
Prague 1025.43 1009.36 +1.59% +3.90%
Budapest 19338.56 19101.72 +1.24% +5.48%
Warsaw 2361.65 2327.89 +1.45% -1.78%
Bucharest 6572.20 6599.76 -0.42% +1.46%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.132 -0.351 -6bps -35bps
5-year 0.982 -0.012 +18bps +1bps
10-year 2.521 -0.029 +70bps 0bps
Hungary
3-year 3.720 -0.020 +340bps -1bps
5-year 4.400 -0.020 +360bps +1bps
10-year 5.430 -0.080 +361bps -6bps
Poland
2-year 2.920 +0.010 +273bps +1bps
5-year 3.550 -0.020 +275bps +1bps
10-year 5.430 -0.030 +361bps -1bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.400 0.470 0.500 0.38
Hungary 2.760 2.780 2.900 2.99
Poland 2.720 2.730 2.870 2.7
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing
by Alison Williams/Ruth Pitchford)