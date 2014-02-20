* Hungary auction surprisingly strong despite Ukraine fear * Forint firms after auction, CEE currencies also rebound * Ukraine, emerging market concerns weigh on CEE assets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 20 Central European assets fell on Thursday amid fears that the turmoil in neighbouring Ukraine was worsening and could fuel foreign capital withdrawals from regional markets. The forint led the decline, hitting two-year lows to the euro before unexpectedly strong demand at a Hungarian government bond auction dispelled fears of an immediate sell-off. But yields continued to rise at the auction, and a sell-off remains a risk if the Ukrainian crisis worsens or if wobbles in other emerging markets boost risk aversion. "Ukraine is making the general bearish emerging-market sentiment even more poisonous," said Adam Keszeg, analyst of Raiffeisen in Budapest. "Markets are thin, and even the moves of one big investor are enough to weaken them." Emerging markets in general have been hit by concerns about slowing growth in China and by the Federal Reserve's winding down of U.S. monetary stimulus. The region's eastern neighbour, Ukraine, is suffering the bloodiest days of its 22-year post-Soviet history. Dozens of people have been killed since Tuesday in clashes between police and protester in its capital, Kiev. Central European states, once also part of the Soviet bloc, are looking westward and they have much weaker financial and trade links with Ukraine than with the European Union. But there is fear about investment contagion and waves of refugees fleeing into neighbouring states. Some Central European firms also have operations in Ukraine that could be disrupted. The Ukrainian units of Poland's and Hungary's biggest banks had to close some branches because of the fighting in Kiev. A spokeswoman for the Polish paint producer Sniezka, which has a factory in the Ukrainian city of Jaworow, near the Polish border, said that road blocks have halted transport to and from the factory, but production so far was normal. Sniezka's shares fell 2.3 percent, and Hungary's and Poland's bourses led a decline of stocks in the region. Budapest's main index shed 1.1 percent, and Warsaw's index eased 0.8 percent. The weakening of Central European equities was not out of line with a decline in Western European bourses. Worries over Ukraine also weighed on the region's currencies. The forint rebounded after Hungary's bond auction. It was bid at 311.86 in late trade, off almost 1 percent from an earlier two-year low and firmer by 0.2 percent from Wednesday. Other regional currencies also regained ground. Poland's zloty and the Czech crown weakened by 0.1 percent over the day, and the Romanian leu shed 0.2 percent. CONTAGION CHANNELS Poland's 2013 exports to Ukraine were worth $5.7 billion, or about 1 percent of its economy and near 3 percent of exports. Ukraine contributes nearly a 10th of Hungary's trade surplus, but even without the Ukrainian contribution it would still have a strong trade balance. Continued turmoil in Ukraine could mainly hit Poland, whose zloty is the most liquid currency in the region, and Hungary, whose markets have been the area's most vulnerable to emerging- market contagion, because of its high debt, frequent policy surprises and ongoing interest rate cuts. Ukraine's debt market has been hit by a sell-off, and market participants say some of its main investors were also active elsewhere in the region mainly in Hungary. Robust demand at Thursday's Hungarian auction quietened those fears for now, pushing the 3-year bond yield down by about 10 basis points from early lows to 5.06 percent. The yield was still slightly higher from Wednesday and only a 1.5 percentage-point surge in the past four weeks shored up the buying side for the paper, traders said. "Bigger hit from Ukraine is in the cards, but this is not that yet," one Budapest-based fixed-income trader said. The central bank cut rates by 15 basis points to 2.7 percent on Tuesday, defying the rise in short-term yields and a trend of rate hikes or flat rates in other emerging economies. Dealers said this maintained the risk of a forint sell-off. "Ukraine does not help, but the main factor is that (some investors) think after the cut and the dovish comments that monetary policy is not credible," one dealer said. "They will not relax their hold - we should prepare for a weaker forint." CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1538 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.372 27.345 -0.10% -0.15% Hungarian forint 311.860 312.490 +0.20% -4.77% Polish zloty 4.172 4.168 -0.10% -0.52% Romanian leu 4.511 4.504 -0.16% -1.14% Croatian kuna 7.666 7.666 0.00% -0.62% Serbian dinar 115.880 115.820 -0.05% -1.19% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1700 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1034.29 1038.36 -0.39% +4.80% Budapest 18055.64 18272.57 -1.19% -1.52% Warsaw 2470.62 2486.13 -0.62% +2.76% Bucharest 6417.17 6431.60 -0.22% -0.94% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.801 +0.322 +67bps +30bps 5-year 1.179 +0.007 +49bps -2bps 10-year 2.312 -0.001 +62bps -3bps Hungary 3-year 5.060 +0.040 +489bps +2bps 5-year 5.340 -0.010 +466bps -4bps 10-year 6.260 -0.030 +457bps -6bps Poland 2-year 3.060 +0.010 +293bps -2bps 5-year 3.830 0.000 +315bps -3bps 10-year 4.520 0.000 +283bps -3bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.410 0.420 0.450 0.37 Hungary 3.160 3.620 3.870 2.73 Poland 2.735 2.785 2.980 2.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************