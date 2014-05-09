(Adds new details, comments)
* Retailer LPP's stock rises, Russia impact on earnings
smaller than expected
* Fears over Ukraine eased, ECB comments, expected data buoy
assets
* Hungarian government bond yields near record lows
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 9 The shares of large Polish
clothing retailer LPP, which has business in Russia, rebounded
on Friday, as fears over the country's conflict with Ukraine
eased in Central Europe.
Most Central European assets took a breather after gains
this week, but likely upbeat economic output figures due next
week could reignite price rises, traders said.
"The balance of risks is now skewed towards the upside,
especially as we are observing some pockets of recovery, be it
in Central Europe or Asia," said Societe Generale analyst Benoit
Anne in a note.
LPP is one of several firms in the region whose
results are heavily influenced by the Ukrainian crisis which
knocked its share price down by over 10 percent earlier in 2014.
Its shares, which eased earlier this month amid anticipation
of weak results, rose almost 2 percent after LPP reported a 15
million zloty ($4.97 million) loss for the first quarter, below
analysts' forecast for 22 million.
Warsaw-listed restaurant chain AmRest stocks rose
1.5 percent after it said sales growth helped it swing to a
profit in the first quarter even though the rouble's fall
this year cut its revenues in Russia, one of its biggest
markets.
The stocks of Hungarian drug maker Richter have
also rebounded since it said earlier this week that the
Ukrainian crisis led to a 51 percent fall in its first-quarter
net profit, less than analysts predicted.
The Budapest Stock Exchange was still slightly in the red,
like most bourses in the region, because Magyar Telekom
shares fell 1.2 percent as investors took profit after
the firm reported higher than expected earnings.
GDP GROWTH SHIFTS INTO FOCUS
Concerns over the Ukrainian crisis, which have weighed on
assets in the region this year, eased further after comments
from Russian President Vladimir Putin this week triggered hopes
that the conflict will not escalate further.
Regional asset prices extended the week's gains on Thursday
due to a rise in risk appetite after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the central bank might act to stem
slowing inflation and boost the euro zone economy.
Hungary's forint gave up some of the previous
session's gains, easing a third of a percent against the euro,
but at 303.95 it hovered near the 3-month highs hit on Thursday.
Hungarian government bonds, whose yields fell on Thursday,
retained their price gains. The 5-year benchmark yield
was just off record lows at 3.9 percent, and other
parts of the yield curve are also near record low levels.
The region's bonds, mainly in Hungary have benefited from
capital outflows from Russian markets in the past weeks and
strong appetite for lower-rates euro zone bonds, which on Friday
pushed Italian, Spanish and Irish yields to record lows.
"As long as euro zone periphery bonds sell well, our bonds
will also sell well," one Budapest-based fixed income trader
said. "It is amazing that Ireland which was a default candidate
not much ago has lower yields than Britain now."
Traders said the buying side in the bond market was showing
some signs of strengthening after around one percentage point of
falls in yields since mid-March, but next week's economic data
could give some more momentum to regional assets, confirming
economic rebound and low inflation in the region.
"The market consensus predicts a pick-up in Germany's GDP
which has major importance to the Hungarian economy, and our
region could also perform better relative to the previous
quarter, for example in Poland and the Czech Republic," CIB Bank
analysts in Budapest said in a note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1430 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2014
Czech crown 27.372 27.386 +0.05% -0.15%
Hungarian forint 303.950 303.090 -0.28% -2.30%
Polish zloty 4.180 4.177 -0.07% -0.73%
Romanian leu 4.427 4.432 +0.10% +0.75%
Croatian kuna 7.584 7.584 0.00% +0.45%
Serbian dinar 115.620 115.800 +0.16% -0.97%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2014
Prague 1003.10 1007.87 -0.47% +1.64%
Budapest 18081.97 18102.14 -0.11% -1.38%
Warsaw 2401.97 2403.89 -0.08% -0.10%
Bucharest 6595.28 6550.92 +0.68% +1.81%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.209 -0.141 +9bps -14bps
5-year 0.774 -0.046 +22bps -4bps
10-year 1.757 -0.041 +31bps -5bps
Hungary
3-year 3.900 -0.010 +372bps 0bps
5-year 4.190 -0.060 +364bps -6bps
10-year 5.170 -0.080 +372bps -8bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.360 0.375 0.375 0.37
Hungary 2.640 2.750 2.895 2.55
Poland 2.750 2.750 2.810 2.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**********************************************************
($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Toby Chopra)