(Adds new details, comments) * Retailer LPP's stock rises, Russia impact on earnings smaller than expected * Fears over Ukraine eased, ECB comments, expected data buoy assets * Hungarian government bond yields near record lows By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 9 The shares of large Polish clothing retailer LPP, which has business in Russia, rebounded on Friday, as fears over the country's conflict with Ukraine eased in Central Europe. Most Central European assets took a breather after gains this week, but likely upbeat economic output figures due next week could reignite price rises, traders said. "The balance of risks is now skewed towards the upside, especially as we are observing some pockets of recovery, be it in Central Europe or Asia," said Societe Generale analyst Benoit Anne in a note. LPP is one of several firms in the region whose results are heavily influenced by the Ukrainian crisis which knocked its share price down by over 10 percent earlier in 2014. Its shares, which eased earlier this month amid anticipation of weak results, rose almost 2 percent after LPP reported a 15 million zloty ($4.97 million) loss for the first quarter, below analysts' forecast for 22 million. Warsaw-listed restaurant chain AmRest stocks rose 1.5 percent after it said sales growth helped it swing to a profit in the first quarter even though the rouble's fall this year cut its revenues in Russia, one of its biggest markets. The stocks of Hungarian drug maker Richter have also rebounded since it said earlier this week that the Ukrainian crisis led to a 51 percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, less than analysts predicted. The Budapest Stock Exchange was still slightly in the red, like most bourses in the region, because Magyar Telekom shares fell 1.2 percent as investors took profit after the firm reported higher than expected earnings. GDP GROWTH SHIFTS INTO FOCUS Concerns over the Ukrainian crisis, which have weighed on assets in the region this year, eased further after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin this week triggered hopes that the conflict will not escalate further. Regional asset prices extended the week's gains on Thursday due to a rise in risk appetite after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank might act to stem slowing inflation and boost the euro zone economy. Hungary's forint gave up some of the previous session's gains, easing a third of a percent against the euro, but at 303.95 it hovered near the 3-month highs hit on Thursday. Hungarian government bonds, whose yields fell on Thursday, retained their price gains. The 5-year benchmark yield was just off record lows at 3.9 percent, and other parts of the yield curve are also near record low levels. The region's bonds, mainly in Hungary have benefited from capital outflows from Russian markets in the past weeks and strong appetite for lower-rates euro zone bonds, which on Friday pushed Italian, Spanish and Irish yields to record lows. "As long as euro zone periphery bonds sell well, our bonds will also sell well," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "It is amazing that Ireland which was a default candidate not much ago has lower yields than Britain now." Traders said the buying side in the bond market was showing some signs of strengthening after around one percentage point of falls in yields since mid-March, but next week's economic data could give some more momentum to regional assets, confirming economic rebound and low inflation in the region. "The market consensus predicts a pick-up in Germany's GDP which has major importance to the Hungarian economy, and our region could also perform better relative to the previous quarter, for example in Poland and the Czech Republic," CIB Bank analysts in Budapest said in a note. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1430 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.372 27.386 +0.05% -0.15% Hungarian forint 303.950 303.090 -0.28% -2.30% Polish zloty 4.180 4.177 -0.07% -0.73% Romanian leu 4.427 4.432 +0.10% +0.75% Croatian kuna 7.584 7.584 0.00% +0.45% Serbian dinar 115.620 115.800 +0.16% -0.97% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1003.10 1007.87 -0.47% +1.64% Budapest 18081.97 18102.14 -0.11% -1.38% Warsaw 2401.97 2403.89 -0.08% -0.10% Bucharest 6595.28 6550.92 +0.68% +1.81% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.209 -0.141 +9bps -14bps 5-year 0.774 -0.046 +22bps -4bps 10-year 1.757 -0.041 +31bps -5bps Hungary 3-year 3.900 -0.010 +372bps 0bps 5-year 4.190 -0.060 +364bps -6bps 10-year 5.170 -0.080 +372bps -8bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.360 0.375 0.375 0.37 Hungary 2.640 2.750 2.895 2.55 Poland 2.750 2.750 2.810 2.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ********************************************************** ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Toby Chopra)