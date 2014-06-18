* Junior coalition partner says it may seek early elections
in Poland
* Markets throughout the region focus on U.S Federal Reserve
statement
* Czech Komercni Banka shares down 1.6 percent
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, June 17 The Polish zloty
held firm on Wednesday even though industrial output data for
May fell short of forecasts and leaked remarks by the central
bank governor continued to worry markets.
Data published on Wednesday showed May industrial output in
the region's largest economy rose 4.4 percent year-on-year, less
than the 6.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The data did
not move the zloty.
KBC bank said in a note earlier on Wednesday that industrial
production data "could support/reject the case for interest rate
cut in months ahead."
Investors had been spooked by a weekend magazine story
reporting that a recording had surfaced of central bank governor
Marek Belka using an expletive to describe colleagues and
discussing the removal of a government minister.
On Wednesday, the head of the junior partner in Poland's
governing coalition said that seeking an early election was
among the options he was considering following the leak, which
embarrassed the government.
The zloty fell to its weakest in nearly two weeks
on Monday, before Prime Minister Donald Tusk came out saying
Belka had committed no crime and had made the remarks out of a
sincere desire to help Poland.
The zloty and Warsaw bourse regained some of their losses.
"The NBP (National Bank of Poland) is a solid EU-style
institution, larger than the personalities involved at this
time," Commerzbank said in a note earlier in the day.
U.S. FED STATEMENT
Markets throughout the region were also focused on a U.S.
Federal Reserve statement due later in the day, when it is
expected to announce a further $10 billion cut in its monthly
bond purchases.
The Hungarian forint was also unchanged from the
previous day in line with its regional peers.
"The forint, tracking the relatively weak regional
sentiment, has been hovering around relative weak levels," CIB
Bank said in a note. "The indirect impact from the Polish tape
scandal can still be felt in the region's markets."
The Romanian leu was almost unchanged from the
previous day at 1300 GMT following a slight weakening in the
morning.
"This morning brought more selling pressure and the Romanian
currency trades 4.4050/EUR," ING said in a research note.
The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond was up
slightly to 3.090 percent versus 3.071 on Tuesday. The blue-chip
SBI index was up 0.12 percent.
The Czech crown inched up 0.1 percent from Tuesday.
Prague-listed banks are under pressure, with Komercni Banka
down 1.6 percent.
Czech banks easily passed stress tests, the central bank
said on Tuesday. But it warned of the risk stemming from
non-performing loans, where the provisions set aside by the
banks "might not be sufficient" if the bad loans continue to
worsen.
