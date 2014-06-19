(Updates prices, adds debt tenders) * Fed signal for low interest rates boosts emerging market assets * Polish PM, president say early election an option after cbank tape leak By Luiza Ilie BUCHAREST, June 19 The Hungarian forint led gains among emerging European currencies against the euro on Thursday after the Federal Reserve repeated it will keep U.S. interest rates low, boosting demand for higher-yielding assets. The Polish zloty, which had strengthened as much as 0.6 percent against the euro earlier in the session, gave up some of its gains after the president and prime minister said an early election was a possibility, after a damaging recording of central bank Governor Marek Belka surfaced earlier this week. Belka and a cabinet minister were secretly recorded discussing the removal of another minister and ways to pressure a private businessman. Security forces raided the magazine that released the tapes, prompting protests over press freedom. "The Polish financial system is in a strong position to withstand these sort of developments, but an early election scenario would be taken badly by markets," Commerzbank's Simon Quijano-Evans said in a research note. "Interestingly, the Czech crown has strengthened at the same time as the zloty has weakened, indicating some short-term asset shifts to 'safe-havens', and Polish assets are likely to remain under some pressure until we see clear strategy reaction not only from the government but also the central bank." By 1120 GMT, the zloty was bid at 4.129, up 0.3 percent against the euro, after shedding some of its earlier gains. The Czech crown, which was flat earlier in the day, firmed 0.2 percent. Late on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a further $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases, as expected, and said again that interest rates would remain near zero "for a considerable time" after bond-buying ends. The forint firmed 0.8 percent against the euro to trade at 304.740, while debt yields fell roughly 5 basis points. Hungary sold 60 billion forints ($265.36 million) worth of 12-month treasury bills at an auction on Thursday, as planned, with yields edging lower. Romanian debt managers sold a planned 500 million lei ($154.23 million) worth of six-month treasury bills, with the average accepted yield at 2.07 percent, down from a similar tender in April when the yield stood at 2.73 percent. The Romanian leu edged 0.1 percent higher. The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond also fell slightly to 3.059 percent from Wednesday's 3.071 percent. A lawmaker from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party told Reuters that new measures to help households struggling with expensive foreign currency loans could cost banks 400 billion forints ($1.77 billion). Gergely Gulyas said banks will also have to foot most of the bill for reducing forex loan repayments and fixing them in forints by the end of this year. He said converting forex loans into forints would make the economy less vulnerable to exchange rate speculation but stressed the government has no target for the currency. [ CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1335 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.427 27.462 +0.13% -0.35% Hungarian forint 305.130 307.070 +0.64% -2.67% Polish zloty 4.132 4.141 +0.23% +0.43% Romanian leu 4.391 4.397 +0.13% +1.58% Croatian kuna 7.575 7.575 -0.01% +0.56% Serbian dinar 115.330 115.310 -0.02% -0.72% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1027.57 1028.31 -0.07% +4.12% Budapest 19081.95 18970.95 +0.59% +4.08% Warsaw 2462.36 2464.39 -0.08% +2.41% Bucharest 6751.57 6779.37 -0.41% +4.22% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.308 -0.048 +27bps -4bps 5-year 0.599 -0.015 +22bps +1bps 10-year 1.521 -0.047 +19bps 0bps Hungary 3-year 3.180 -0.050 +309bps -4bps 5-year 3.500 -0.050 +312bps -2bps 10-year 4.520 -0.050 +319bps -1bps (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)