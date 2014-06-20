* Zloty weaker as leaked tapes continue to hurt govt, cbank * Rate-setter says Belka should consider his position * Forint also getting hit as Ukraine concerns hit * Slovenia shares down on Telekom privatisation questions By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, June 20 The zloty fell to a three-week low on Friday as the Polish central bank chief and prime minister remained under fire over a leaked tape recording that is threatening their positions. The zloty led losses among Central European currencies. Polish politics have compounded the unease among emerging Europe investors, along with the crisis in Ukraine, and the zloty has lost over 1 percent since the release of secret tapes between top officials last weekend. A Polish magazine said on Saturday it had a recording of a conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, central bank Governor Marek Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government tackle its economic problems if the finance minister were fired. Belka, who has been generally viewed as a safe pair of hands in charge of monetary policy, has said the tapes were manipulated and he was not politically engaged. But pressure has stayed on him and engulfed Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government. Central bank rate setter Andrzej Rzonca was quoted as saying that Belka would have to consider whether his denials were enough to remain in his post to avoid exposing the central bank to further erosion of credibility. The reputation of Poland's central bank had suffered "as never before" because of the leaked comments by Belka, which created a "feeling of political involvement" on his part, Rzonca was quoted as saying. "The tape scandal continues, just when it had appeared that Belka had ridden through this," Tim Ash, emerging markets strategist at Standard Bank, said in a client note. "These are pretty striking comments from a fellow MPC member, and signify notable unease of at least one member of the committee over the scandal." At 1327 GMT, the zloty, which has given back all its 2014 gains this month, was bid 0.6 percent lower at 4.167 to the euro. The yield on 10-year bonds was up 7 basis points. Poland's opposition, sections of the media, and rights campaigners accused senior officials on Thursday of using law enforcement agencies to try to stop the magazine publishing the secret tapes. Tusk said one option was to call a snap election - though it was not clear if he could obtain the required approval of parliament. "This is political risk visible today," said a Warsaw-based currency trader at a major bank. "The news flow from Poland is reaching other countries and there is a slight panic." FORINT WEAKER Hungary's forint also weakened, suffering from the zloty's fall and concerns over neighbouring Ukraine. "The forint has weakened on the latest news on Ukraine about possible debt restructuring, and the zloty is suffering because of the domestic political developments, so the sentiment in the region is not too positive," a dealer in Budapest said. Lubomir Mitov, an economist at the Institute of International Finance who recently visited Ukraine, said on Thursday that Kiev was holding "preliminary" talks with creditors on a possible restructuring of its foreign currency debts. An IMF official, however, reaffirmed the Fund's view that Ukraine was unlikely to require a debt restructuring. The forint lost 0.1 percent to 305.62 to the euro although the dealer expected range trading into the weekend. The Romanian leu retreated 0.1 percent and the Czech crown was steady in the middle of its recent range. Romanian bond prices were firmer following a well-bid debt auction on Thursday. Stock markets were mixed, with Slovenia's blue-chip SBI index down 1.7 percent. Shares of the country's largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia fell 3.5 percent after Miro Cerar, who leads polls ahead of a July election, said late on Thursday he was against its privatisation. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1327 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.431 27.435 +0.01% -0.36% Hungarian forint 305.910 305.370 -0.01% -2.83% Polish zloty 4.167 4.140 -0.57% -0.42% Romanian leu 4.394 4.389 -0.11% +1.50% Croatian kuna 7.569 7.576 +0.08% +0.64% Serbian dinar 115.430 115.320 -0.10% -0.81% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 1033.92 1030.01 +0.38% +4.76% Budapest 19030.36 19086.91 -0.30% +3.80% Warsaw 2462.01 2462.36 -0.01% +2.40% Bucharest 6758.01 6754.27 +0.06% +4.32% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.361 +0.038 +32bps +3bps 5-year 0.600 +0.020 +20bps 0bps 10-year 1.520 +0.016 +17bps -1bps Poland 2-year 2.590 +0.010 +255bps 0bps 5-year 3.190 +0.050 +280bps +4bps 10-year 3.620 +0.070 +228bps +6bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.350 0.340 0.330 0.35 Hungary 2.350 2.390 2.440 2.43 Poland 2.545 2.465 2.470 2.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Jason Hovet and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Susan Fenton)