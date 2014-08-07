By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Aug 7 Central European currencies extended losses on Thursday morning on worries that Ukraine's crisis could deepen, with concerns over Hungarian legislation that will hit the bank sector this year also weighing on sentiment. Central European assets have also taken a beating in the past days on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be ready to raise interest rates earlier than expected, making emerging market assets less attractive. These factors added up to boost volatility in the region's currency markets. They also pushed up government bond yields in Hungary, where the central bank has carried out an aggressive easing campaign in the past 2 years, slashing rates from 7 percent to 2.1 percent. "The forint is fairly sensitive to swings in investor sentiment and we saw some big investment banks selling forint and buying euros yesterday," a dealer in Budapest said. "Since the benchmark interest rate has been slashed and the forex loans legislation (was announced) and forint has become more vulnerable," he said, adding that this weakness could continue in the short term, but the forint could regain ground later this year once the storm settles. Investors are still assessing the impacts of a new law on Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, which forces them to pay refunds on the grounds that they have overcharged borrowers. This could cost as much as 900 billion forints to the bank sector, according to the central bank's estimates. Belgian financial group KBC's said earlier on Thursday that its profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter as higher net interest income and increased loans and deposits partly made up for a hit in Hungary. But KBC also said that a 231 million euro provision to cover the consequences of the new Hungarian act on retail loans had weighed on results in the April-June period. At 0710 GMT the forint, which on Wednesday touched its weakest levels against the euro since January 2012 at 317.30, was down 0.2 percent versus the euro at 316.55. The Polish zloty was also trading 0.2 percent lower, similarly the Czech crown. "If nervousness on the global markets (caused by geopolitical situation in Ukraine) remains, we can see the zloty heading toward 4.25 versus the euro," analysts of Pekao SA said in a note. Russia has banned most fruit and vegetable imports from Poland. The Polish economy, the largest in central Europe, could take the biggest hit from an escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, if that caused sanctions to be tightened. Even the Czech crown, considered as a safe haven currency in the region, could not escape the impact from rising geopolitical risks and fell beyond 28 against the euro on Wednesday, to its weakest level since March 2009. After a brief rebound, the crown again eased on Thursday morning in tandem with the region. "Should Russia itself impose any sanctions aimed at weakening the EU economy this could cause the Czech central bank to ease its monetary policy," Commerzbank said in a note. The Czech central bank, which has already cut its main rate to a technical zero, has pledged to keep the crown from firming beyond around 27 to the euro but letting it float freely on the weak side of that level. The region's equities mostly eased. Budapest led the fall with its main stock index shedding one percent by 0803 GMT. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0910 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.850 27.785 -0.23% -1.86% Hungary forint 316.550 315.820 -0.23% -6.19% Polish zloty 4.207 4.197 -0.24% -1.36% Romanian leu 4.441 4.441 -0.01% +0.43% Croatian kuna 7.653 7.647 -0.07% -0.45% Serbian dinar 116.910 116.975 +0.06% -2.06% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 954.14 949.62 +0.48% -3.32% Budapest 17320.29 17346.55 -0.15% -5.53% Warsaw 2360.85 2362.27 -0.06% -1.81% Bucharest 6965.13 6964.16 +0.01% +7.52% Sofia 539.86 539.86 +0.00% +09.86% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.362 +0.000 +036bps +1bps 5-year 0.589 -0.028 +032bps -2bps 10-year 1.475 -0.001 +039bps +2bps Hungary 3-year 3.900 +0.030 +389bps +4bps 5-year 4.270 +0.000 +401bps +1bps 10-year 5.280 +0.178 +420bps +20bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.365 0.385 0.385 0.35 Hungary 2.390 2.530 2.720 2.15 Poland 2.355 2.300 2.330 2.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Michal Janusz in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)