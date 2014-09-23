(Adds Hungarian central bank rate decision) * Bonds, forint firm on FX bond issue, spending cut comments * Expectation of Polish rate cut hit bank stocks * Raifeisen share price plunges By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Central European government bonds firmed on Tuesday after Hungary unexpectedly said it might tap international rather than local bond markets before the end of the year, a move that could potentially reduce domestic debt supply. Hungary has been the least likely foreign currency bond issuer in the region but now is gearing up for an expected flood of money into European markets from the monetary stimulus provided by the European Central Bank, market participants said. Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told public television channel m1 on Tuesday that the government could issue foreign currency debt this year if it could secure favourable terms. His comments came as a surprise because the government has been strongly committed to selling only forint debt until the end of 2015 to cut its reliance on foreign financing. Hungary is Central Europe's most heavily indebted state. "This is totally against what they have been saying so far, with the central bank planning to cut its balance sheet and foreign debt," said Andras Balatoni, an analyst at ING Bank. It would be logical for the government to issue bonds in euros or Swiss francs instead of the dollar-denominated sales seen in recent years when U.S. markets were awash in money printed by the Federal Reserve, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "People say that the ECB's TLTRO (cheap loan issue to banks last week) was a disappointment, but still it is Europe where demand (for bonds) could grow, while U.S. yields are rising," the trader added. Hungary's central bank kept its base rate at a record low 2.1 percent as expected at a meeting on Tuesday and maintained its commitment to keep monetary conditions loose. Hungarian bond yields dropped by 3-4 basis points along the curve, giving up some of the price gains by late trade. "Bonds firm but struggling," another trader said. The forint jumped half a percentage point against the euro to 310.89 by 1328 GMT, after touching a two-month low at 310.28, while other currencies in the region were treading water and stocks tracked euro zone equities lower. ING's Balatoni said Hungarian assets were probably helped by further comments from Varga, who said the government wanted to cut spending in the next few years. POLISH RATE CUT? Polish bonds gave up some early gains, tracking a retreat of euro zone bonds. Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka implied again on Tuesday that an interest rate cut was very likely next month, adding that the rate-setting panel would also debate whether a move larger than the standard 25 basis points is needed. Data showing slower growth in retail sales last month also reinforced expectations for a rate cut next month. Poland hired UBS and Deutsche Bank early this month as lead managers of a planned bond issue denominated in Swiss francs. There has been no further news about the sale since then. On Monday Poland swore in a new government led by Ewa Kopacz as prime minister, succeeding Donald Tusk who will become president of the European Council. Elsewhere in the region Serbia has also said it would consider returning to international bond markets later this year if a much-awaited government plan to cut spending opens the way for credit talks with the International Monetary Fund. Romanian bond yields were bid higher by a few basis points due to a continuing liquidity shortage in local markets. The central bank is expected to cut its main interest rate late this month. [ID:nL5N0RA26S} The shares of Austria's Raiffeisen, a major regional bank, plunged 10 percent after it said could lose as much as 500 million euros ($645 million) this year because of problems in Ukraine and Hungary, and that new sanctions on Russia could hurt its business. It is taking a hit from Hungarian legislation that forces banks to refund customers on the grounds they overcharged. Hungary's biggest lender OTP tracked Raiffeisen, falling 3.5 percent. Budapest's main stock index was less badly affected, down just one percent. Poland's WIG20 index fell at the same pace, with lenders PKO BP, Unicredit's Pekao SA and Commerzbank's mBank among the top losers, even though Poland's banking sector is viewed as much sounder than Hungary's. A Warsaw-based trader said Belka's comments on monetary easing, which could erode banks' margins, weighed on the stocks. "(The comments) increased the probability of a rate cut in October and these banks could be the most affected, because they have many deposits with low rates," the trader said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1528 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.525 27.510 -0.05% -0.70% Hungary forint 310.890 312.380 +0.48% -4.48% Polish zloty 4.174 4.179 +0.12% -0.57% Romanian leu 4.403 4.402 -0.02% +1.31% Croatian kuna 7.625 7.625 -0.01% -0.09% Serbian dinar 118.460 118.445 -0.01% -3.34% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 981.20 993.97 -1.28% -0.58% Budapest 18336.00 18522.77 -1.01% +0.01% Warsaw 2491.65 2515.79 -0.96% +3.63% Bucharest 7182.03 7237.26 -0.76% +10.87% Ljubljana 837.55 839.28 -0.21% +30.66% Zagreb 1919.07 1912.97 +0.32% +7.79% Belgrade 650.14 642.24 +1.23% +17.87% Sofia 544.37 547.28 -0.53% +10.78% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.173 +0.005 +022bps -1bps 5-year 0.392 -0.009 +019bps -2bps 10-year 1.157 -0.017 +015bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 3.190 -0.020 +321bps -3bps 5-year 3.660 -0.050 +345bps -6bps 10-year 4.710 +0.010 +370bps +2bps Poland 2-year 1.995 -0.071 +204bps -8bps 5-year 2.382 +0.014 +218bps +1bps 10-year 3.057 -0.031 +205bps -2bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.340 0.330 0.330 0.35 Hungary 2.170 2.230 2.280 2.09 Poland 1.940 1.840 1.850 2.38 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig/Michal Janusz/Jakub Iglewski from Warsaw/Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones)