* Hungary to use market rates in forex loan conversions * OTP jumps, forint firms slightly after loan conversion news * Dinar hovers near all-time low, central bank seen intervening By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 10 The shares of Hungary's biggest bank OTP rose almost 5 percent on Monday after the government said it would use market exchange rates in the conversion of retail foreign currency loans next year. OTP's surge lifted the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index by about 1.5 percent and Hungary's forint helped firm Central European currencies. Discount exchange rates in the conversion of the loans could have caused further big losses to Hungary's heavily taxed banks. Major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen. On the Vienna stock exchange Erste stocks rose 1.5 percent and Raiffeisen shares gained 1.2 percent before both trimmed some of those gains. Hungary's central bank promised on Sunday that it would give banks up to 9 billion euros ($11.2 billion) from its reserves to help the conversion. It said it would hold its first tender to provide the funds at 0900 GMT on Monday, at a euro an exchange rate of 308.97. "The impact (on the forint) is not unambiguous," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "It is not definitely in the interest of market players to strengthen the forint now further off the NBH tender's exchange rate." The forint still gained a quarter of a percent against the euro to 308.80. "I would say (rating agency) Moody's caused it (the forint's rise) rather than the conversions," another currency dealer said. Moody's raised its outlook on Hungary's 'Ba1' rating to 'stable' from 'negative' on Friday, after markets closed, saying that Hungary's economy was showing signs of stabilization. (bit.ly/1xqJZlP). ZLOTY UP AFTER RATE SETTER COMMENTS The zloty firmed in tandem with the forint. It has stabilized in November, after months of weakening, following the Polish central bank's surprise decision in early October to keep its interest rates on hold despite wide expectations for continuing cuts to fight economic slowdown. Economic data due this week in the region could give investors an indication on whether Poland will lead the region's central banks into further monetary easing in the coming months. Polish rate setter Adam Glapinski was quoted on Monday as saying that rates were appropriately low and there was no need to bring them down any further at the moment. Another rate setter, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said the bank may cut rates if economic data deteriorate, but the room for easing narrowed after a 50 basis-point cut last month. Serbia's dinar was flat, trading near its all-time lows of about 120, under pressure due to concerns about a delay to much-needed fiscal reforms. Its weakness is expected to prevent an interest rate cut at the Serbian central bank's meeting on Thursday. Dealers said the bank could continue to intervene in the market on Monday to bolster the dinar and it will likely defend the level of 119.75 by year-end as that is the euro exchange rate which was used in the amendment of the 2014 budget. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0938 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2014 Czech crown 27.700 27.715 +0.05% -1.33% Hungary forint 308.800 309.630 +0.27% -3.83% Polish zloty 4.218 4.230 +0.27% -1.62% Romanian leu 4.429 4.435 +0.14% +0.71% Croatian kuna 7.663 7.663 +0.01% -0.58% Serbian dinar 119.710 119.760 +0.04% -4.35% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2014 Prague 972.06 969.30 +0.29% -1.50% Budapest 17340.57 17123.76 +1.27% -5.42% Warsaw 2413.76 2417.45 -0.15% +0.39% Bucharest 7024.27 7009.95 +0.20% +8.43% Ljubljana 809.21 810.32 -0.14% +26.24% Zagreb 1828.05 1831.99 -0.22% +2.68% Sofia 537.05 536.62 +0.08% +09.29% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.146 -0.033 +020bps -3bps 5-year 0.201 +0.032 +009bps +4bps 10-year 0.882 +0.004 +006bps +1bps Hungary 3-year 2.980 +0.030 +302bps +4bps 5-year 3.370 +0.000 +326bps +0bps 10-year 3.950 +0.055 +313bps +6bps Poland 2-year 1.853 -0.004 +191bps +0bps 5-year 2.119 -0.005 +201bps +0bps 10-year 2.653 -0.003 +183bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.310 0.310 0.310 0.34 Hungary 2.110 2.120 2.140 2.10 Poland 1.755 1.720 1.725 2.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro) (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; editing by Susan Thomas)