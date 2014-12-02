(Adds Serbia's intervention, updates prices)
* Polish zloty buoyed by prospect of stable rates
* Rate decision due Wednesday, analysts see no change
* Serbia's c.bank reportedly intervenes on FX market
By Marcin Goettig and Michal Janusz
WARSAW, Dec 2 The zloty touched a four-month
high against the euro on Tuesday amid expectations Poland will
leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, preserving its
yield advantage over the euro zone's currency.
Other central and eastern European currencies were mostly
stable, but the cancellation of Russia's South Stream pipeline
project contributed to a weakening of Serbia's dinar,
prompting central bank intervention, dealers said.
By 1418 GMT, the zloty traded at 4.165 to the euro, up 0.3
percent on the day on high turnover. The yield on Polish 10-year
bonds rose to 2.51 percent.
"After good third-quarter GDP data and yesterday's clearly
better-than-expected PMI, the sentiment on the zloty has
improved because the risk of (rate) cuts fell," said a
Warsaw-based trader.
A purchasing managers' survey (PMI) on Monday showed Polish
factory activity grew at its fastest pace in eight months in
November, confounding expectations it would slow.
Poland's central bank has said that only a deteriorating
outlook for economic growth would prompt more monetary easing,
signalling it would look beyond falling consumer prices.
Analysts polled last week expected Poland to keep interest rates
unchanged throughout 2015.
Poland's benchmark interest rate now stands at 2.00 percent,
compared with the euro zone's 0.05 percent.
BZ WBK bank said in a report that if the zloty breaks the
4.16-4.17 level, it would head towards 4.12.
The central bank may then start to worry that the currency
was getting too strong, potentially harming exports, analysts
said.
"I think that if the zloty were to firm beyond 4.10 to the
euro, then it could increase chances for more monetary easing,"
said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at BZ WBK.
Still, a central bank poll of Polish firms showed in
October that they would only start having problems with export
price competitiveness if the zloty firmed beyond 4.03 to the
euro.
The Hungarian forint shed 0.2 percent on
Tuesday, but remained well within its trading range of the past
few days.
Budapest-based dealers said they would be watching Poland's
rate decision on Wednesday as it might affect Hungarian rate
expectations.
Elsewhere, Serbia's central bank intervened at least four
times to bolster the dinar, dealers said.
They attributed the dinar's weakness in part to the collapse
of the South Stream project, which would have benefitted
Serbia's struggling economy.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1518 CET
************************** CURRENCIES ************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2014
Czech crown 27.609 27.593 -0.06% -1.00%
Hungarian forint 306.610 306.130 -0.16% -3.14%
Polish zloty 4.165 4.178 +0.31% -0.36%
Romanian leu 4.429 4.436 +0.15% +0.69%
Croatian kuna 7.672 7.676 +0.05% -0.70%
Serbian dinar 120.830 120.715 -0.10% -5.24%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2014
Prague 1007.02 1007.24 -0.02% +2.04%
Budapest 17168.91 17086.34 +0.48% -6.36%
Warsaw 2444.19 2417.11 +1.12% +1.66%
Bucharest 6948.58 6936.54 +0.17% +7.27%
Ljubljana 811.75 813.47 -0.21% +26.64%
Zagreb 1780.52 1785.03 -0.25% +0.01%
Belgrade 689.45 693.66 -0.61% +24.99%
Sofia 516.34 514.88 +0.28% +5.08%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year 0.136 -0.055 +16bps -5bps
5-year 0.176 -0.013 +4bps -1bps
10-year 0.716 -0.019 -2bps -3bps
Hungary
3-year 2.570 +0.030
5-year 3.020 +0.040
10-year 3.580 +0.060
Poland
2-year 1.925 +0.134 +195bps +14bps
5-year 2.110 -0.070 +197bps -6bps
10-year 2.508 -0.022 +177bps -3bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.310 0.300 0.300 0.34
Hungary 2.050 2.010 2.030 2.1
Poland 1.880 1.755 1.760 2.06
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Sandor Peto in BUDAPEST and Aleksandar
Vasovic in BELGRADE; Editing by Susan Fenton)