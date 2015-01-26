* ECB plans temper concern over Greek election, Ukraine fighting * Polish banks stocks, dinar fall on Swiss franc strength * Dinar hits record low vs euro By Sandor Peto and Anna Koper BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 Central European assets were mostly lower on Monday after renewed fighting in Ukraine and a Greek election victory for the anti-austerity Syriza party, which looks set for a showdown with the country's international lenders. The Swiss franc's surge, which is boosting the costs of franc loans, also remains a worry in the region, although analysts and dealers say asset prices could gain as the European Central Bank pumps money into euro zone markets. Hungary's forint was down on the day and Serbia's dinar hit a record low. Poland's zloty fell half a percent early in the day but was flat against the euro at 1448 GMT at 4.214. "Technical analysis suggests the zloty may firm to levels below 4.20 per euro but it is hard to make predictions because of Greece. It's a complete lottery," said Bank BGZ analyst Piotr Poplawski. Polish bank stocks fell after Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said the country may help the holders of Swiss franc mortgages at the expense of the banks. Shares of PKO BP fell 1.8 percent, mBank shed 4.4 percent, Bank Millennium 7.6 percent and Getin Noble 3.9 percent. The forint was down 0.3 percent although it made up some of the ground lost in the morning. At 310.28 it was still near its 200-day moving average of 309.50. Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate at its record-low 2.1 percent at its meeting on Tuesday. "We still expect a total of 30 bps in (Hungarian) rate cuts in Q1 ... given the deflationary environment and the impact of the expanded asset purchase programme of the ECB," Raiffeisen said in a note. Further monetary easing in the region and the ECB's stimulus are expected to bolster Hungarian government bonds. Despite the slip in the forint, shares in Hungarian companies that do business in Russia, such as OTP Bank rebounded. OTP rose 1.8 percent and pharmaceuticals Richter gained 0.4 percent. Serbia's dinar hit record lows against the euro after the central bank said it was discussing with commercial banks measures to address the surge of the Swiss franc. The dinar was bid at 123.34 at 1448 GMT, down 0.4 percent. Euro zone member Slovenia's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to a record low of 1.423 percent. Strong demand led Romania to increase its offer at a sale of eight-year bonds. The average auction yield fell to 2.70 percent from 3.74 percent at an auction on Nov 11. Investors will gauge the odds of further rate cuts in Poland after retail sales and jobless data on Tuesday, analysts said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1548 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.740 27.693 -0.17% -0.32% Hungary forint 311.280 310.420 -0.28% +1.67% Polish zloty 4.214 4.213 -0.03% +1.71% Romanian leu 4.477 4.483 +0.14% +0.08% Croatian kuna 7.701 7.706 +0.07% -0.60% Serbian dinar 123.340 122.890 -0.36% -1.61% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 969.57 961.94 +0.79% +1.89% Budapest 16776.41 16759.10 +0.10% +1.56% Warsaw 2301.45 2319.59 -0.78% -0.93% Bucharest 7007.43 7056.81 -0.70% +1.56% Ljubljana 781.68 783.21 -0.20% +0.27% Zagreb 1774.68 1780.67 -0.34% +1.98% Belgrade 662.38 658.77 +0.55% +0.98% Sofia 498.48 497.33 +0.23% -4.84% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.069 -0.005 +022bps -2bps 5-year 0.087 +0.010 +008bps -2bps 10-year 0.398 -0.135 +002bps -15bps Hungary 3-year 2.130 -0.032 +227bps -6bps 5-year 2.440 -0.010 +243bps -4bps 10-year 2.910 -0.350 +253bps -36bps Poland 2-year 1.541 +0.001 +170bps -1bps 5-year 1.759 -0.052 +175bps -8bps 10-year 2.095 +0.010 +172bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.300 0.265 0.220 0.33 Hungary 1.910 1.770 1.890 2.10 Poland 1.620 1.450 1.420 2.01 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Marja Novak in Ljuljana, Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw, Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Hugh Lawson)