By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 22 Central European currencies and stocks opened firmer on Monday on optimism over a new Greek plan to avert bankruptcy that investors hope may lead to a compromise in talks with the country's creditors to unlock frozen aid. Central Europe's trade links with Greece are weak so the economic fallout should be limited if the talks fail and Athens defaults and drops out of the euro zone. But the Greek troubles could hit some markets, especially Serbia and Bulgaria, and to a lesser extent Romania, where Greek banks are active. It could have further spillover effects on markets across the region and affect a Hungarian central bank rate decision on Tuesday where another cut is expected. "The possibility of a Greek euro exit and default raises uncertainty for the region, especially for the banking sectors of Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania," Standard Bank said in a presentation on June 19. Commerzbank analysts said the duration of Monday's relief rally would hinge on how a preparatory meeting between Greek, EU and IMF officials turns out ahead of a pivotal gathering of euro zone presidents and prime ministers in the evening. The European Union welcomed the new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday. "At the moment it looks like a possible compromise but disappointments were too often on the agenda in the past, if not within the first day then within the week or month," Commerzbank said. "The euro/leu is likely to trade with a downside (firming) bias on initial positive headlines regarding the plan submitted by the Greek government ahead of European emergency summit," ING analysts in Bucharest said in a note. "However, any negative outcome might push euro/leu pair towards 4.52 with the central bank likely to smooth the move." At 0756 GMT, the leu and the Polish zloty both traded about 0.2 percent higher while the Hungarian forint was up 0.4 percent against the euro. Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday but the uncertainty over Greece weighed on the outcome. "We assign an about 80 percent probability of a cut (10bp or 15bp) and we see a 60 percent probability that the easing cycle extends beyond June," Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note. In a Reuters poll last week, analysts unanimously projected a 15 basis point cut in the benchmark. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0956 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.244 27.256 +0.04% +1.50% Hungarian forint 312.200 313.335 +0.36% +1.37% Polish zloty 4.169 4.176 +0.16% +2.80% Romanian leu 4.485 4.493 +0.17% -0.09% Croatian kuna 7.575 7.576 +0.01% +1.06% Serbian dinar 120.600 120.720 +0.10% +0.62% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Budapest 21676.44 21470.94 +0.96% +31.22% Warsaw 2332.28 2299.35 +1.43% +0.40% Bucharest 7301.28 7285.41 +0.22% +5.82% Ljubljana 741.60 741.18 +0.06% -4.87% Zagreb 1755.60 1756.80 -0.07% +0.88% Belgrade 0.00 673.84 0.00% -100.00% Sofia 483.23 482.75 +0.10% -7.75% ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.400 0.330 0.330 0.31 Hungary 1.390 1.450 1.530 1.5 Poland 1.790 1.800 1.870 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)