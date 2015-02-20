* ECB may struggle to implement bond-buying programme
* Regulation forces banks, pension funds, insurers to hoard
bonds
* ECB buying likely to focus on 5-10 year maturities - UBS
By Marius Zaharia and Leigh Thomas
LONDON, Feb 20 At the height of the euro zone
debt crisis in 2012, ECB President Mario Draghi's problem was
how to convince investors to hold on to European bonds. Now he
faces a struggle to make them sell.
Weeks before the European Central Bank begins a programme to
buy about 1 trillion euros of euro zone government bonds, banks,
pension funds and insurers across the continent are hoarding
them for regulatory or accounting reasons.
That may complicate implementation of the quantitative
easing programme, aimed at reviving growth and inflation in the
euro zone. The ECB might have to pay way above market prices, or
take additional measures to encourage investors to sell.
"We prefer to hold on to them," said Antoine Lissowski,
deputy CEO at French insurer CNP Assurances. "The ECB's policy
... is reaching its limits now."
Banks, which buy mainly short-term bonds, use government
debt as a liquidity buffer. Selling would force them to invest
in other assets, for which -- unlike government bonds --
regulators ask banks to set cash aside as a precaution.
Alternatively, they can deposit money with the ECB, at a
discouraging interest rate of minus 0.20 percent.
Insurers and pension funds typically buy long-term debt.
They could make hefty profits selling to the ECB. But the money
would have to be re-invested in other bonds whose yields would
be much lower than their long-term commitments to clients -- a
regulatory no-no.
In 2012, many euro zone bonds offered double-digit yields.
Today, Greece aside, the bloc's highest yielding debt is a
30-year Portuguese bond offering 3.30 percent.
Between a quarter and a third of the market carries negative
yields, meaning investors pay governments to park their money in
debt. In Belgium, a country whose rates are taken as indicative
of the euro zone average, benchmark 10-year bonds
yield 0.7 percent, just above record lows around 0.5 percent.
"If we were to sell bonds, we would make huge capital gains,
but we will then have to reinvest that money at a yield of 0.5
percent, set against liabilities at 3.50-3.75 (percent)," said
Bart de Smet, the CEO of Belgian insurer Ageas.
Dutch banks ING and Rabobank, Spain's
Bankinter and rescued lender Bankia and
France's BNP Paribas said they were unlikely to sell
when the ECB comes knocking.
"The volume of sovereign bonds we own at the moment is not
linked to monetary policy," BNP Paribas deputy CEO Philippe
Bordenave said. "It's linked to the regulation."
If Greece were to leave the euro, selling pressure might
increase, but Grexit is seen as an outside risk.
BIG HOLDERS
Banks are big holders of government bonds, especially in the
more indebted states that most need ECB support. In Spain and
Italy, they own a quarter of the market, or around 600 billion
euros combined on a net basis. In Germany, banks own over 250
billion euros of public debt.
UBS estimates local pension funds, insurers and mutual funds
own 20 to 25 percent of the domestic government bond market in
Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands.
One of the Swiss bank's rate strategists, Nishay Patel, says
this hoarding is likely to force the ECB to buy more bonds
maturing in 5 to 10 years to meet its trillion euro target.
He calculates that if 45 percent of the ECB's purchases are
in that sector, 35 percent in shorter maturities and 20 percent
in longer ones, the ECB would be able to stay below its
self-imposed cap of not owning more than a quarter of any one
bond.
Holders of 5- to 10-year debt are likely to be hedge funds
or other asset managers that bought government bonds in
anticipation of the ECB entering the market.
"The ECB have a lot of flexibility in the sense that they
haven't disclosed what amounts they would buy in certain
segments of the curve," Patel said.
If the ECB gets desperate, some analysts say, it could raise
its deposit rate to zero to encourage banks to sell.
Regulation and central bank purchases, along with efforts by
indebted governments to reduce issuance, are among the reasons
global demand for bonds is almost $700 billion above supply,
according to a JPMorgan estimate.
But everything has a price. RBS strategists see a 40 percent
chance that ECB purchases would help turn German 10-year Bund
yields negative this year.
"There's a lack of bonds to meet current demand globally, so
it's going to be difficult to see a lot of sellers," said
Patrick O'Donnell, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management, who does not plan to sell.
"The risk is that if the ECB is serious about buying at the
rate of 60 billion a month, the price impact could be quite
material."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Nishant Kumar and Marius Zaharia in
London, Leigh Thomas in Paris, Jesus Aguado in Madrid, Toby
Sterling in Amsterdam and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Writing
by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Nigel Stephenson, Larry King)