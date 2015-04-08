LONDON, April 8 A breakdown of the first month
of purchases under the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
bond-buying programme underlines the difficulty it faces in
implementing the scheme while not distorting the market.
In part due to regulatory factors, the ECB's purchases were
broadly of below-average maturities for higher-rated euro zone
bonds and the reverse for lower-rated ones.
"These statistics are just another piece of evidence that QE
is not market-neutral at all," said Christoph Kind, head of
asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust. "In the longer run there
should be a tendency to correct these deviations."
That "tendency" creates an opportunity for investors to
speculate that, for instance, long-term German debt has more
chance to rally than previously thought. The same can be said
for short-term Spanish or Portuguese debt.
The ECB and national central banks - collectively known as
the Eurosystem - aim to keep the market impact of the purchases
neutral, but during the first month Italy was the only country
where the bonds bought roughly matched the average maturity of
eligible debt.
While the maturity of the purchased bonds in Germany is two
years below the average, in Spain it is more than two years
above, according to estimates based on market value by Rabobank,
which recommends such bets link.reuters.com/tad54w
"We're looking out at the very long end in Germany," said
Rabbani Wahhab, senior fixed income portfolio manager at London
and Capital. "They (the ECB) would be best advised to be fairly
fair across the yield curve."
"In April, there's a pretty good case for them to focus on
shorter-dated maturities on the Spanish and Portuguese curve and
do the opposite in the areas where they hold shorter-term
average maturities."
He said the biggest surprise was the data for Germany, where
bonds with maturities below four years are ineligible as their
yields are below the ECB's self-imposed floor of minus 0.20
percent.
STICKY HANDS
The key reason for the discrepancies relates to regulations
underpinning variations in bondholders' investment patterns.
In Spain, about two thirds of the bonds are held by domestic
investors, mainly banks, which use short-term bonds as liquidity
buffers. Unlike for other assets, regulators do not ask banks to
build precautionary cash reserves against public debt holdings.
Higher-rated long-term bonds are likely to be held by
insurers and pension funds, which need them to match
liabilities.
"It could be that many insurance companies hold the long end
of Germany, France, the Netherlands etc and are not willing to
sell so the central banks have an easier time acquiring the
long-end bonds in some of the peripheral countries," said Joakim
Tiberg, a rate strategist at UBS.
The Netherlands, a small market dominated by pension funds,
saw the shortest average maturity of central bank purchases, 6.7
years.
"I do expect them to revert to market neutrality," UniCredit
rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said. "How easy that is nobody
knows."
For Austria the purchased bonds were also of below-average
maturities, while in Portugal, Ireland and Finland they were
above, the first month's breakdown showed.
(Writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)