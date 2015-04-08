LONDON, April 8 A breakdown of the first month of purchases under the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme underlines the difficulty it faces in implementing the scheme while not distorting the market.

In part due to regulatory factors, the ECB's purchases were broadly of below-average maturities for higher-rated euro zone bonds and the reverse for lower-rated ones.

"These statistics are just another piece of evidence that QE is not market-neutral at all," said Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust. "In the longer run there should be a tendency to correct these deviations."

That "tendency" creates an opportunity for investors to speculate that, for instance, long-term German debt has more chance to rally than previously thought. The same can be said for short-term Spanish or Portuguese debt.

The ECB and national central banks - collectively known as the Eurosystem - aim to keep the market impact of the purchases neutral, but during the first month Italy was the only country where the bonds bought roughly matched the average maturity of eligible debt.

While the maturity of the purchased bonds in Germany is two years below the average, in Spain it is more than two years above, according to estimates based on market value by Rabobank, which recommends such bets link.reuters.com/tad54w

"We're looking out at the very long end in Germany," said Rabbani Wahhab, senior fixed income portfolio manager at London and Capital. "They (the ECB) would be best advised to be fairly fair across the yield curve."

"In April, there's a pretty good case for them to focus on shorter-dated maturities on the Spanish and Portuguese curve and do the opposite in the areas where they hold shorter-term average maturities."

He said the biggest surprise was the data for Germany, where bonds with maturities below four years are ineligible as their yields are below the ECB's self-imposed floor of minus 0.20 percent.

STICKY HANDS

The key reason for the discrepancies relates to regulations underpinning variations in bondholders' investment patterns.

In Spain, about two thirds of the bonds are held by domestic investors, mainly banks, which use short-term bonds as liquidity buffers. Unlike for other assets, regulators do not ask banks to build precautionary cash reserves against public debt holdings.

Higher-rated long-term bonds are likely to be held by insurers and pension funds, which need them to match liabilities.

"It could be that many insurance companies hold the long end of Germany, France, the Netherlands etc and are not willing to sell so the central banks have an easier time acquiring the long-end bonds in some of the peripheral countries," said Joakim Tiberg, a rate strategist at UBS.

The Netherlands, a small market dominated by pension funds, saw the shortest average maturity of central bank purchases, 6.7 years.

"I do expect them to revert to market neutrality," UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said. "How easy that is nobody knows."

For Austria the purchased bonds were also of below-average maturities, while in Portugal, Ireland and Finland they were above, the first month's breakdown showed. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)