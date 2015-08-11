LONDON Aug 11 A slump in commodity prices has
squeezed yields on many short-dated German bonds, reviving
worries the European Central Bank won't be able to meet its
target for buying debt issued by the euro zone's powerhouse.
Reuters calculations in March showed that if yields on all
German bonds maturing up to 2020 fell below the ECB's
self-imposed floor for asset purchases of minus 20 basis points,
limits on central bank bond ownership would potentially make the
goal of buying over 200 billion euros of German debt too
ambitious. link.reuters.com/gak34w
A two-month sell-off from mid-April lifted yields on some of
the bonds above the floor, allowing the Bundesbank, as agent for
the ECB, to buy them.
Data shows it took full advantage of that window. The
weighted average maturity of German debt purchases fell to a low
of 6.87 years in June from 8.12 years in March, before inching
higher to 6.91 years in July.
Since there is no data on purchases of individual bonds, it
is hard to estimate how much easier it might be for the ECB to
meet its target now that it has bought some of the previously
ineligible short-dated bonds.
Given how brief the period was, however, analysts say it did
not fully eliminate those concerns.
Yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks as concerns about
a slowdown in China have pushed prices on key commodities to
multi-year lows, hurting the euro zone's growth and inflation
outlook.
All bonds with maturities up to four years are back below
the floor, while 2019 bonds yield between minus 12 and minus 19
basis points. Bonds maturing in 2020 are around zero.
"If the inflation outlook is revised lower, then probably
the curve will flatten, rates at the front end will hit -20 or
-25 bps and stay there and it would recreate the problem ... in
which people are concerned about the target," said Gianluca
Ziglio, an analyst at Sunrise Brokers.
"HARDER BUYING"
If more shorter-dated bonds become unavailable, purchases of
longer-dated debt would have to be in amounts very close to the
25 percent ceiling on central bank ownership of a single bond.
That in itself could be very hard to achieve. The owners of
such bonds -- insurance firms and pension funds -- are less
willing to sell, not least because of regulation that forces
them to hold top-rated assets.
So far, most ECB purchases have been in shorter maturities.
The only countries where the buying had a lower average maturity
than in Germany were the Netherlands, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia
and Luxemburg - all small markets.
In Italy, Spain and Portugal, the average maturity ranged
from 9 to 11 years.
"It's done the easy buying and left the harder buying for
later," said Ciaran O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe
Generale.
"Constraints still apply, they still have to buy 25 percent
of every long-dated bond. These bonds are less liquid, less
available. A long-dated bond by its very nature is held by
long-term investors who likely want to hold on to it,
generally."
The sell-off in commodities has pushed back expectations of
when the ECB will start normalising its ultra-loose monetary
policy by a whole year to 2019. link.reuters.com/cej35w
It has also fuelled expectations that the central bank may
have to expand its trillion euro asset purchases programme
beyond September 2016.
If more bonds have to be bought, concerns about the ECB's
ability to hit its purchases target would only grow.
"If there is talk that the ECB will need to extend its
bond-buying programme, then there is naturally going to be
concern about whether they are going to be able to buy enough
German bonds," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.
(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth
Pitchford)