Jan 21 The European Central Bank's expected launch of a bond buying stimulus programme on Thursday will have a profound effect on banks in Europe and could destroy margins, the co-head of Deutsche Bank said.

Investors expect the ECB to launch so-called "quantitative easing" on Thursday, whereby it will buy sovereign bonds in an attempt to head off deflation.

"Markets will tell you that 500 billion (euros) will be slightly disappointing, 750 (billion) is the expectation, 1 trillion euros would be bullish," said Anshu Jain, co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Jain added: "QE means stability for Europe and a better loan-loss provision environment, fewer bankruptcies and a stable landscape that ought to be good for banks.

"Equally it means very low interest rates and a real destruction of net interest margins, which of course will be a huge challenge. So the best parts of our businesses, the deposit taking and the flow franchise businesses will all suffer." (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jamie McGeever)