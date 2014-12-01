* Think tank says ECB should ask market to create euro bond
* New product could help break bank-sovereign "doom loop"
* Market players warn of destabilising effects
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 1 As the European Central Bank comes
closer to buying sovereign bonds, one London-based think tank
says an opportunity has arisen to fix one of the euro zone's
birth defects -- the absence of a credible "risk-free" asset.
Regulators deem domestic sovereign bonds risk-free --
so-called although no asset is entirely without risk -- and push
financial firms to buy them as a safety buffer, exempting them
from a rule that requires setting aside capital for holding
other assets.
However, when they assess how strong a bank needs to be,
regulators consider both German bonds -- the only state debt in
the bloc rated triple-A by all three major agencies -- and bonds
issued by Greece, which defaulted two years ago, risk-free.
As a result, euro zone banks are loaded with low-rated
government debt, creating a potential "doom loop", in which
troubles at a bank can drag in governments and vice-versa.
The most commonly discussed proposal for a new risk-free
asset is a joint euro bond that transfers debt risk from weaker
countries to stronger ones. However, that idea has faced
resistance from the latter who fear they could end up on the
hook for less prudent borrowers' profligacy.
Luis Garicano and Lucrezia Reichlin at the Centre for
Economic Policy Research have come up with an idea that they say
counters that objection and breaks the toxic link between banks
and sovereigns.
The two professors say the need for the ECB to pump money
into the euro zone economy could be an opportunity for the
market itself to create a euro bond -- which the ECB would then
buy -- that does not lead to debt mutualisation.
"The ECB would merely announce the features of the synthetic
bonds it will purchase," they write in a policy proposal.
Regulations would have to be changed to turn the special
bond into a zero-risk asset by forcing banks to set aside cash
for holding bonds as currently issued by individual countries,
while not requiring any provision for holding the new product.
The new bond would include debt issued by euro zone members
in proportion to the size of their economies and the ECB would
buy only its senior tranches.
The ECB has looked at similar instruments before and they
could still feature in future policy, sources with knowledge of
ECB thinking said.
MARKET VIEW
Steven Major, global head of fixed income research at HSBC,
says the proposal has "potential", especially as he sees legal
and practical issues with the ECB buying government bonds.
But he says it could hurt banks in southern Europe, which
own large amounts of their own countries' high-yielding debt.
The creation of the new product would require them to buy
expensive top-rated bonds while setting aside cash for their
current debt holdings.
"If the proposal only works for core banks it would defeat
the purpose," Major said, referring to lenders in northern
Europe. "To get the benefit across the euro zone you need
participation from the peripheral banks."
Large holders of bonds issued by weaker, peripheral euro
zone states warn that changing the regulatory treatment of
existing government debt could destabilise those markets.
"Next day everyone will be selling Italian bonds and you end
up with potential self-fulfilling processes in the market where
there's no buyers and only sellers and it becomes very
disorderly," said Myles Bradshaw, European strategist at PIMCO,
the world's biggest bond investor.
Garicano, who calls the bank-sovereign symbiosis "diabolic",
countered this by pointing to the ECB's promise to do "whatever
it takes to save the euro".
"I don't think it would happen for the same reason it
doesn't happen now -- the ECB," the professor of economics and
strategy at the London School of Economics told Reuters.
LIQUIDITY
Philip Brown, a Citi banker who organises debt sales for
governments, said the low liquidity of the instrument would make
it "somewhat impractical".
Wrapping bits of highly liquid government bond markets into
a hybrid bond in which initial trading volumes would be tiny
means any buyer would demand a liquidity premium.
Investors like liquid products because they can buy and sell
them without significantly altering the market price. Therefore
for this particular bond the buyer is likely to offer the seller
a lower price than what was spent to create the product to
compensate for the low liquidity, some in the market say.
Garicano is not worried.
"Given the large demand for safe assets, the exclusive use
of these euro safe assets for liquidity purposes at banks ...
and their role as the main instrument of monetary policy, this
will be a highly liquid market," he said, adding that the ECB
could help out in the early stages with a special facility to
finance creation of the product.
