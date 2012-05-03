LONDON May 3 The euro briefly rose against the
dollar while European equities trimmed gains after the European
Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
Financial markets' focus will now switch to a news
conference by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT.
The euro briefly rose to around $1.3136 against the
dollar from $1.3128 just before the decision, staying close to
Wednesday's low of $1.3122.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares
trimmed gains slightly. It was last up 0.9 percent on
the day, trading at 1,053.08, having traded 1 percent higher
before the decision.
German Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower on the
day at 141.63, little changed.