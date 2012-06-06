LONDON, June 6 The euro and German Bund futures
were steady against the dollar while stocks trimmed gains
slightly on Wednesday after the European Central Bank left
interest rates on hold.
The decision had been expected, though some in the market
saw a risk of a 25 basis point cut.
Market players will now turn their attention to a news
conference at 1230 GMT, where ECB President Mario Draghi will
explain the Governing Council's decision.
The euro was steady around $1.2500 against the
dollar. German Bund futures were steady at 145.30, down
46 ticks on the day, versus around 145.22 prior to the
announcement.
The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains to trade up
14.47 points, or 1.5 percent at 967.59.