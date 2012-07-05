LONDON, July 5 The euro fell while Euribor
futures and European stocks rose on Thursday after the European
Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points
and its deposit rate to zero.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2442 from
$1.2511 before the decision, down around half a percent on the
day. It also fell to a session low of 79.93 pence against
sterling.
Euribor futures rose in choppy trading after the
ECB rate decision, while Eonia rates fell.
European shares extended gains. At 1147 GMT, the
FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 1,053.22
points.
The euro also hit a record low against the Australian dollar
, extending losses triggered earlier in the session by
an unexpected Chinese rate cut.