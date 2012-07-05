LONDON, July 5 The euro fell while Euribor futures and European stocks rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points and its deposit rate to zero.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2442 from $1.2511 before the decision, down around half a percent on the day. It also fell to a session low of 79.93 pence against sterling.

Euribor futures rose in choppy trading after the ECB rate decision, while Eonia rates fell.

European shares extended gains. At 1147 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 1,053.22 points.

The euro also hit a record low against the Australian dollar , extending losses triggered earlier in the session by an unexpected Chinese rate cut.