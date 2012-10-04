LONDON Oct 4 The euro edged up to a session high against the dollar on Thursday while German Bund futures were little changed after the European Central Bank left its benchmark refinancing rate and deposit rate unchanged.

The decision was widely expected. ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.

The euro edged up to touch a session high of $1.2968 against the dollar from around $1.2960 beforehand. This matched a one-week high reached earlier this week.

German Bund futures were little changed at 141.47, down 12 ticks on the day.