* Negative rate has not yet forced core banks to lend
* Euro slightly weaker, money market rates low and stable
* Government debt costs fall but some warn of bond bubble
* Hunt for yield so far helping peripheral banks
LONDON, July 1 The European Central Bank's move
a month ago to start charging banks for keeping spare cash on
overnight deposit has not yet reanimated euro zone money markets
although it is helping to keep short-term rates low and steady.
Fully functioning money markets would make the ECB's
ultra-easy monetary policy more effective. If banks cannot get
funding in the market they will not lend to businesses and
consumers as the central bank intends, spurring economic growth
across the 18-country currency bloc.
Take-up at the ECB's weekly offerings of unlimited one-week
loans to banks remains high, however, suggesting banks in the
euro zone's wealthier northern states are still wary of lending
to cash-starved peers in the south.
"Will (negative deposit rates) encourage lending? We haven't
seen much of that," said Antonio Garcia Pascual, chief euro area
economist at Barclays. "Banks in the core remain risk-averse and
they don't want exposure to the periphery."
The daily average turnover in overnight bank-to-bank lending
markets since the ECB cut its deposit rate to -0.1 percent on
June 5 was 27.3 billion euros, just a tad above the 26.5 billion
average for 2014, Reuters calculations show.
On Tuesday, banks took 97 billion euros from the ECB in
one-week loans, compared with 115 billion euros maturing.
The minor drop reflects the fact that banks needed more
liquidity in the previous week for quarter-end window dressing
rather than improved access to market funding, analysts said,
and this year has seen smaller weekly take-ups.
SIDE EFFECTS
The negative deposit rate has had some impact elsewhere.
The euro is trading below $1.37, above where it was
when the ECB met on June 5 but down from over $1.39 before the
ECB flagged the cut in May. A weaker euro helps exporters and
prevents further downward pressure on inflation, which is
already running well below target at just 0.5 percent.
The negative rate has also effectively removed the risk of
spikes in money market rates, which would be akin to tighter,
potentially growth-crippling monetary policy conditions. Since
the June ECB meeting, the average overnight Eonia bank-to-bank
lending rate has been 0.05 percent, compared with an
average of 0.21 percent in 2014 before the meeting.
Societe Generale's head of fixed income and forex strategy,
Vincent Chaigneau, said some banks have already lent cash at a
negative rate and that Eonia might soon turn negative for the
first time in its history.
He said this penalty would eventually push cash-rich banks
to take more risk and lend to their weaker peers.
"There is still fragmentation in the system ... and it's not
going to disappear overnight," Chaigneau said. "But I do believe
that excess liquidity has become more undesirable and in time
that will have an impact."
The money that banks in the euro zone have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations stood at almost 170 billion
euros on Tuesday.
YIELD HUNT
Another impact of the negative deposit rate has been a move
lower in borrowing costs for euro zone governments. While some
of those countries would welcome this after years of struggling
with unsustainable costs, some analysts warn of a bond bubble.
Hyun Song Shin, an economic adviser to the Bank for
International Settlements, said pension funds and other
long-term investors are taking ever bigger risks to maximise
returns and could be laying the ground for renewed turmoil when
money becomes more expensive around the world.
This hunt for yield, whether sustainable or not, is helping
peripheral euro zone banks look healthier on paper.
Traders said stronger banks have been more willing to park
some of their excess cash in Italian and Spanish T-bills rather
than in German ones, which have negative yields. They buy those
assets from peripheral banks.
Since the ECB flagged the move in May, yields on Italian
three-month T-bills have fallen some 40 bps to 0.16
percent, with a similarly large move in Spanish and Portuguese
T-bills. In comparison, German three-month T-bill yields
have fallen 9 bps to minus 0.03 percent.
"The main avenue for the money to go to the peripheral banks
is through asset sales. Peripheral banks will continue to
deleverage and they can use the money to pay back the ECB," said
Gianluca Ziglio, an analyst with Sunrise Brokers.
