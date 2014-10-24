* Corp debt buying may be more symbolic than substantive
-analysts
* Investors hoard corporate bonds as supply slips
* Grim outlook stifles debt-fuelled corporate expansion
* Proposed ECB plans show opposition to sovereign
bond-buying
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 24 Any extension of the European
Central Bank's asset-purchase scheme to include company debt
risks running into a familiar problem - the ECB may not being
able to buy enough of them to make a difference.
A wave of enthusiasm spread over financial markets on
Tuesday after Reuters reported, citing sources close to the
situation, that the ECB might decide as soon as December to
start buying corporate bonds to complement its covered bonds and
asset-backed securities purchase programme.
But those who own the bonds may not want to sell them, and
bond market participants and analysts say a shortage of bonds to
buy would make the scheme more symbolic than substantive. It
could also highlight the ECB's difficulties in pressing ahead
with more contentious plans to buy sovereign debt.
Some even think the corporate bond-buying scheme, intended
to revive growth and stave off deflation, could do more harm
than good.
"Our advice - don't do it," said Suki Mann, head of European
credit strategy at UBS.
The ECB says its Governing Council has not decided to buy
corporate bonds. It has previously stated, though, that its aim
is to bring its balance back to levels last seen in 2012, to
unclog credit channels and stimulate lending to the real
economy. Its balance sheet reached around 3 trillion euros in
early 2012 and stands at around 2 trillion now.
Yet it appears to be struggling to find ways to spend this
newly printed money.
Rabobank analysts predict that the ECB will only be able to
buy around 100 billion euros of covered bonds and ABS, a tenth
of the stock the ECB says is eligible for purchase. Economists
polled by Reuters predict 250 billion euros of purchases.
.
Corporate assets eligible as collateral for the ECB's
existing bank lending operation stood at 1.4 trillion at last
count. But analysts think the total amount it could buy in a
direct purchase scheme would be much smaller.
Bank estimates for the pool of corporate bonds likely to be
eligible - stripping out those with very short maturities,
foreign currencies or issuers and junk ratings - range from 700
billion to 1.1 trillion euros.
It would need to buy nearly all of that to hit its balance
sheet target. Investors say in reality it will be able to buy
few.
"The bonds are held currently by the vast number of fund
managers and insurance companies that need to hold corporate
bonds, and the ECB is going to struggle to suck a lot of those
bonds out unless they pay considerably over the market price,"
said Adam Cordery, head of euro fixed income at Santander Asset
Management.
"BROKEN" MARKET
Even with record low borrowing costs and ample demand, many
companies have little appetite for debt-funded expansion with
the threat of a triple-dip recession on the horizon.
Bond redemptions have outpaced issuance in the
investment-grade corporate bond markets this year, as they have
in broader credit markets. That has left a wealth of investors
competing for limited supply.
This has exacerbated a problem in secondary markets, where a
lack of trading prompted the world's biggest asset manager,
BlackRock, to label the corporate bond market "broken" in a note
to clients last month.
One of the few historical examples that strategists point to
for the ECB's potential expansion into corporate bonds is the
UK. In 2009, the Bank of England started buying corporate bonds,
but its total purchases peaked at 1.5 billion pounds - or just
0.6 percent of the market.
Even if the ECB does find bonds to buy, strategists are
worried that all it may serve to do is further inflate a credit
bubble as investors are forced into riskier debt to meet yield
targets.
As the Reuters report broke on Tuesday, the main euro zone
corporate credit index dropped to its tightest level in nearly
two weeks, peripheral euro zone government bond yields tumbled
and European stocks were put firmly on course for their best
week in a year.
"The credit market is already intoxicated on the drug called
negative net supply, and the addictive quest to compensate low
rates," said Jeroen van den Broek, a credit strategist at ING.
"The ECB entering the fold would see investment mandates
stretched even further to find elusive yield and homework on
credit being ignored further."
Analysts are also trying to work out whether this is a
prelude to the kind of sovereign bond-buying that could
meaningfully increase the ECB's balance sheet, or evidence that
such a programme is far from certain.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is struggling to contain a
public backlash to ECB president Mario Draghi's ever-expanding
toolbox of unconventional policies.
Sovereign bond purchases - which German plaintiffs to
Europe's top court say violates a ban on ECB funding of
governments and exceeds its mandate - may prove a step too far.
"The ECB's foray into buying corporate bonds could be a sign
that the there remains considerable opposition to government
bond QE within the Governing Council," said Abhishek Singhania,
European interest rate strategist at Deutsche Bank.
(Editing by Larry King)