GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as French elections loom
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains in choppy trading on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.
LONDON Nov 6 The euro hit a 26-month low while peripheral European bond yields fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed the bank's balance sheet will be expanded to 2012 levels and highlighted risks to economic growth.
Draghi also told a news conference the ECB's Governing Council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional measures, if needed.
European shares reversed losses while the euro fell to a 26-month low of $1.2405.
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds extended declines to the day's lows of 2.36 percent and 2.13 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent, at 1,356.91 points. The benchmark index was down 0.4 percent before Draghi's news conference started.
WASHINGTON, April 20 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that three interest rate hikes this year remains possible but that the U.S. central bank has the flexibility to wait and see how the economy unfolds.