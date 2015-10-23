LONDON Oct 23 Mario Draghi's signal on Thursday
that the ECB is about to unleash even more monetary stimulus
sent the euro and bond yields lower while supercharging European
stocks.
What's much less certain is whether any of that can be
sustained for long.
Weakening the euro is one critical way in which the European
Central Bank can spur the economy and inflation by cheapening
exports and partly offsetting the slump in dollar-priced
commodities.
But none of the 12 big investment banks contacted by Reuters
on Friday said they were considering changes to their existing
currency forecasts in light of Draghi's speech.
Only a few said they were reviewing bond yield forecasts.
In part that's because several banks were already predicting
a substantially weaker euro, with Deutsche Bank among most
aggressive calling for a plunge through parity against the
dollar to $0.85 by the end of 2017.
The ECB president's hint on Thursday at hundreds of billions
of euros of extra quantitative easing bond purchases and an even
deeper negative deposit rate fits the consensus view that the
euro should weaken.
But it doesn't seem to have made anyone more or less
bearish.
And according to Reuters polls, consensus euro/dollar
forecasts were already for slippage to $1.09 by year end and
further to $1.05 by the end of 2016 -- losses of 4 percent and 8
percent respectively and only nominally back to where the euro
was in March when the ECB started its QE programme.
The almost 20 percent drop in the euro's trade-weighted rate
between the middle of 2014 and January this year all came as the
market anticipated the move, not after it was announced.
But the starting point for bond strategists was different.
Most have spent the last couple of years (wrongly) predicting a
rise in U.S. interest rates and grind higher in U.S. yields,
which support euro zone yields.
Draghi's comments have raised questions on how deeply into
uncharted waters the ECB is prepared to go, and pressure on the
the U.S. Federal Reserve not to hike.
"I'm still in shock," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate
strategist at ING.
NEGATIVE YIELDS
Traders rushed to price in a 50-50 chance of a 10 basis
point cut in the deposit rate in December to -0.30 percent from
no chance at all before Draghi's press conference. They're
pricing in a one-in-five chance of a similar cut next year.
The euro and bond yields sank, stocks rallied and inflation
expectations rose.
Italian and Spanish 2-year yields sank into negative
territory for the first time, bringing to seven the number of
euro zone countries with these borrowing benchmarks below zero.
It's a similar picture in Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland.
"We will be lowering our Bund yield forecast because we
hadn't expected a deposit rate cut (to be flagged)," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.
Among the more aggressive German yield forecasts before
Draghi's bombshell, HSBC were already calling for 0.2 percent
and RBS 0.4 percent. Strategists at both banks said on Friday
that they were comfortable with their calls.
The euro sank more than 2 percent to below $1.11, its
biggest one-day fall since January, when Draghi confirmed that
QE was coming.
YELLEN VS DRAGHI
Draghi may welcome those developments; others may not.
Norway's central bank on Friday said negative interest rates
weren't out of the question, and China cut rates for the fifth
time this year, joining Russia, Hungary and Serbia among this
year's most prolific rate-cutters.
With the trade-weighted dollar on Thursday chalking up its
biggest one-day rise since July 2013, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
might be sitting less comfortably.
The dollar's strength over the past year has ripped into
third quarter U.S. corporate earnings and was a major factor in
the Fed's decision to delay interest rate "liftoff" last month.
Further appreciation would make that decision even more
agonising.
The market is no longer betting on a hike this year, with
March 2016 now seen most likely.
HSBC's FX and rates strategists say the Fed will have to
align itself with the market, meaning the rate hike path will be
shallow, gradual and may not even open for several months.
Ultimately, this will hold more sway over the euro than the ECB.
"They're throwing everything at it, and it's not going to be
enough. Now QE is fully in the price, and as the euro rises the
ECB has little firepower left to prevent its slow ascent," said
David Bloom, global head of FX strategy at HSBC. He expects the
euro to rise to $1.20 next year.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by John
Geddie, Marius Zaharia, Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)