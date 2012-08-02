LONDON Aug 2 European stocks and German Bund
futures trimmed gains while the euro rose against the dollar
after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at
0.75 percent on Thursday.
Traders are now looking to ECB President Mario Draghi's news
conference to see if he will deliver fresh crisis-fighting
measures after he said last week the central bank would do
whatever it took within its mandate to preserve the euro.
Bund futures slipped to 143.66 from 143.75 before
the decision. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was last up 0.4 percent at 1,072.27 points after rising as high
as 1,076.02 earlier in the session.
The euro rose to $1.2285 versus the dollar after the
ECB kept rates on hold, from around $1.2264 beforehand. It was
last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2276.