* Investors buy euro zone banks, exporters
* Bets on more stimulus mount as inflation expectations stay
low
* QE announcement may take time as ECB waits for economic
reforms
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 19 Investors are piling into
European banks and exporters, betting that the European Central
Bank will crank up the money printing presses to tackle
stubbornly low inflation.
The ECB's latest batch of stimulus measures - which added
purchases of asset-backed debt and a further rate cut to
previously announced cheap loans to banks - is seen as paving
the way for bolder action in the coming months, which would
further push down the euro and set up banks for tidy trading
profits.
The ECB has so far resisted calls for outright quantitative
easing like that carried out by the Federal Reserve and the Bank
of England, who bought billions of dollars worth of government
bonds with newly created money. The ECB has argued it would not
be as effective in Europe, where most commercial lending goes
through the banking channel.
Yet with the ECB's own preferred measure of the market's
long-term inflation expectations at its lowest this year and the
first round of four-year loans attracting lower-than-expected
demand, many are betting the central bank will have little
choice.
"It might take some time...but we are expecting some more to
come," said Eric Verleyen, group chief investment officer at
Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros, which manages 8
billion pounds.
"We especially like the financials and...are structuring a
basket of equities that should benefit from a weaker euro."
Among them he cited Michelin, a French tyre-maker
which generates 60 percent of its revenues outside Europe.
Even investors who believe monetary stimulus would fail to
spur enduring growth if it is not accompanied by economic reform
are seeking to take advantage of the prospect of more ECB
largesse in the coming months.
"Monetary policy can only achieve so much, so that makes me
wary of European equities in the medium term," said Manish
Singh, director and head of investment services at Crossbridge
Capital.
"In the meantime, however, if it is accompanied by a weaker
euro, it helps the earnings for the next quarter or two," he
said.
Singh has been buying shares in exporters such as German
auto maker Volkswagen, betting on a short-term boost
to earnings from a weaker euro, as well as large banks such as
BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.
CARROT IN FRONT OF A DONKEY
Yet full-blown quantitative easing (QE) may take some time
to arrive as ECB President Mario Draghi wants to see signs
governments are following through on his recommendation for
deeper economic reforms before providing more stimulus.
"Draghi is interested in going slow, but to keep it like a
carrot in front of a donkey," Tom Elliott, international
investment strategist at De Veere Group.
"I think that we will eventually get Anglo Saxon style
quantitative easing that will mean investors buying euro zone
stocks enthusiastically in expectation of lots of money in the
market looking for a home."
The road to Fed-style QE is fraught with hurdles, however,
starting with Germany's concern that it would lower the
pressure on other countries to carry out painful reforms.
"Real QE would help and it will, because we remain convinced
that the ECB will do it eventually," said Luca Paolini, chief
strategist at Pictet Asset Management, which has upgraded
European shares to "neutral" from "underweight" following the
ECB's announcements earlier this month.
"But in Europe you still have political obstacles to that.
This means there's always a risk that something doesn't go as
planned."
(1 US dollar = 0.6104 British pound)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent and
Toby Chopra)