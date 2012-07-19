LONDON, July 19 The euro and European stocks
rose on Thursday, with traders citing a Dow Jones report that
the European Financial Stability Facility would be able to buy
Spanish bonds on the primary and secondary markets.
The report quoted a draft memorandum of understanding as
saying the EU bailout fund would set aside aid funds to buy
Spanish bonds and that it would have two facilities for bond
buying.
The euro rose, trading 0.2 percent higher on the day
at $1.2313, up from around $1.2279 previously.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
extended gains and was up 0.5 percent at 1,059.42 points by 1008
GMT. The German Bund future fell to a session low of
145.34, down 34 ticks on the day.