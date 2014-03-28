By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 28 Latin American stocks
touched their highest level in nearly three months on Friday,
tracking a global rally in emerging market equities and better
than expected economic data from Brazil.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the ninth session in ten, a day after it notched its biggest
one-day gain since July 2012. Currencies across the region were
mostly flat or stronger against the dollar.
Figures from data services company EPRF showed the recent
rush of outflows from emerging market equity funds had all but
ceased globally as geopolitical tensions ease and risk appetite
rises.
That trend has been clear in Brazil, with the Bovespa
exchange posting a net 1.83 billion reais of inflows from
foreign investors in the month through Wednesday, driven by low
share prices and slight improvements in economic indicators.
Data released earlier on Friday showed that Brazil avoided a
primary budget deficit in February, contrary to most market
expectations. The data helped push the benchmark Bovespa index
past the 50,000 mark on Friday for the first time since
mid-January.
"Our economic situation is not bad, but it's not good
either," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos
in Rio de Janeiro, citing Friday's budget numbers. "The market
had been so beaten down that we had a lot of room to rise."
The Bovespa returned some of its gains later in the session,
however, as shares of state-controlled oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA fell. Shares in the company, known as
Petrobras, soared in the previous session after a poll showed
declining approval for President Dilma Rousseff's
administration, which many investors blame for the company's
poor financial performance in recent years.
Other Latin American stock indexes posted modest gains, with
Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA both up about
0.25 percent.
In currency markets, Brazil's real weakened slightly
against the dollar after fluctuating back and forth into
negative territory earlier in the session.
"Now that worry over Brazil's rating downgrade and monetary
tapering in the United States has passed, there are far fewer
factors pushing the dollar higher (against the real)," said
Alfredo Barbutti, chief economist with BGC Liquidez in Sao
Paulo. "We'll have to wait and see if (Brazil's) central bank is
comfortable with that."
Chile's peso strengthened 0.5 percent against the
dollar, driven by higher prices for copper, the country's main
export, while the Mexican peso was little-changed.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 984.59 0.95 -2.73
MSCI LatAm 3148.19 0.26 -1.9
Brazil Bovespa 49686.82 0.08 -3.53
Mexico IPC 40071.09 0.4 -6.22
Chile IPSA 3747.13 0.13 1.30
Chile IGPA 18444.89 0.02 1.20
Argentina MerVal 6134.3 -0.92 13.79
Colombia IGBC 13637.11 0.33 4.33
Peru IGRA 14258.25 1.57 -9.49
Venezuela IBC 2521.6 -2.02 -7.86
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2634 0.14 4.13
Mexico peso 13.0832 -0.01 -0.41
Chile peso 550 0.31 -4.35
Colombia peso 1965.75 -0.07 -1.72
Peru sol 2.808 0.00 -0.53
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.0025 0.00 -18.87
Argentina peso (parallel) 10.81 0.56 -7.49
(Reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Andrew Hay)