By Asher Levine and Anthony Esposito
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, May 20 Chilean stocks
dropped on Tuesday as weak earnings spurred foreigners to sell
shares in a low-volume session, while the nation's currency
weakened nearly 1 percent, driven by lower copper prices and
higher demand for dollars ahead of a market holiday.
Brazilian and Mexican stocks both posted modest gains,
though not enough to keep the broader MSCI Latin American stock
index in positive territory.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA index slid 1.46 percent, with
commodities-linked companies falling hardest in the world's top
copper producer.
Shares in CAP dropped 2.6 percent after the
iron-ore and steel producer posted disappointing results late
Monday night, and heavy-weight Empresas Copec, Chile's
largest industrial conglomerate, slipped 2.78 percent on
expectations it will post weak earnings later this week, a
trader said.
The Chilean peso weakened its most in over a month as
the price for copper, the country's main export, sank
its most in nearly two weeks.
Chile's market will be closed on Wednesday for the Navy Day
holiday. Dollar demand tends to rise the day before market
holidays as traders look to close positions, analysts said.
Elsewhere in the region, Brazil's Bovespa stock index
made a partial rebound from Monday's loss, driven by a
1.5 percent gain in preferred shares of state-controlled oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
Analysts said some investors may be upping their bets on the
stock in anticipation of a closely watched electoral poll due
Thursday. Recent polls showing a decline in President Dilma
Rousseff's approval rating ahead of October's election have
driven big gains in the stock as shareholders hold out hope for
a more market-friendly administration.
Shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose over 2
percent after the company announced a $3.26 billion order from
Brazil's Air Force.
Mexican stocks edged higher, led by bargain-hunting for
shares of telecommunications firm America Movil a day
after the stock slid 4 percent.
In currency markets, Brazil's real and Mexico's peso
both weakened about 0.4 percent against the dollar, as
political unrest in Thailand and concern over Chinese economic
growth led to a decline in global risk appetite.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1739 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.48 -0.28 3.27
MSCI LatAm 3354.79 -0.26 5.08
Brazil Bovespa 53546.25 0.36 3.96
Mexico IPC 41896.22 0.13 -1.94
Chile IPSA 3884.71 -1.28 5.02
Chile IGPA 19046.13 -1.08 4.49
Argentina MerVal 7251.98 1.33 34.52
Colombia IGBC 13472.91 -1.22 3.07
Peru IGRA 15606.11 -0.41 -0.94
Venezuela IBC 2189.78 2.03 -19.98
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2135 -0.26 6.47
Mexico peso 12.9499 -0.35 0.62
Chile peso 552.8 -0.90 -4.83
Colombia peso 1919.99 -0.10 0.63
Peru sol 2.792 -0.14 0.04
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.0600 -0.03 -19.45
Argentina peso (parallel) 11.58 -2.33 -13.64
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)