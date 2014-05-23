SAO PAULO, May 23 Latin American currencies and
stocks were little-changed on Friday as investors remained on
the sidelines ahead of a U.S. market holiday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index crept
lower after posting its biggest rise in over a week on Thursday,
while moves in the Brazilian and Mexican stock markets were also
muted.
Investors took a breather a day after encouraging economic
data from China boosted shares of commodities exporters and fed
demand for local currencies. U.S. markets will remain closed on
Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, prompting investors to put
off making some bets, traders said.
"The holiday leaves people more cautious about taking a
longer position, and we have important events over the weekend,
such as the election in Ukraine," said Fabio Goncalves, a trader
with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged lower as a
decline in bank shares offset a rise in commodities exporters.
Mexico's IPC stock index was also little-changed, as
traders remained optimistic despite data showing Latin America's
No. 2 economy grew less than expected in the first quarter.
"The main engines of growth appear to have started," wrote
Nader Nazmi, an economist with BNP Paribas, in a client note.
Currency markets were mostly flat, though Chile's peso
weakened for a second day as traders sought out dollars
to renew expiring forward contracts.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1613 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.31 0.2 3.84
MSCI LatAm 3341.59 -0.02 4.42
Brazil Bovespa 52743.87 -0.12 2.40
Mexico IPC 41969.58 0.06 -1.77
Chile IPSA 3951.66 0.67 6.83
Chile IGPA 19300.31 0.52 5.89
Argentina MerVal 7351.62 -0.31 36.37
Colombia IGBC 13612.89 0.15 4.14
Peru IGRA 15789.2 0.3 0.23
Venezuela IBC 2188.4 0 -20.03
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2159 -0.05 6.36
Mexico peso 12.8622 0.13 1.30
Chile peso 554.7 -0.50 -5.16
Colombia peso 1903.19 0.10 1.51
Peru sol 2.784 0.18 0.32
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.0625 0.03 -19.47
Argentina peso (parallel) 11.5 2.87 -13.04
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Asher Levine; editing by
Andrew Hay)